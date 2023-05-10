Tottenham Hotspur manager candidate Julian Nagelsmann could bring a long-term vision to Spurs similar to that of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal and Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Julian Nagelsmann?

As per The Daily Mail, Tottenham are keen on recruiting Brentford's technical director Lee Dykes as their new sporting director following Fabio Paratici's resignation from the role.

The report states that Nagelsmann wants a new sporting director in place before choosing whether to join the north London outfit as manager while Johannes Spors is also another name in the frame for the position.

Nagelsmann is still technically on gardening leave at Bayern Munich, meaning Spurs could be forced to pay a hefty compensation fee of over £10 million to bring him to The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, according to The Telegraph.

Furthermore, the 35-year-old will want clarity over the future of Tottenham talisman Harry Kane, who is out of contract at the club in 2024 and is a target for Manchester United.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Nagelsmann could replicate what Arteta and Ten Hag have achieved at their respective clubs by setting out a long-term vision for the future.

Jones told FFC: "I think if you look at what Arteta and Ten Hag have done for their clubs is they've brought in a vision and started to implicate it very quickly and show success in doing so. I think in terms of replicating that, then Tottenham would look for Nagelsmann to be another version of that for sure. I mean, he's got a very exciting philosophy and style that he looks to put in place. You know, he wasn't totally able to implement it in his time at Bayern Munich, but the potential was there for him to do it, so I can still understand why they gave him that job. That was a very high pressured job and situation, but I guess he just fell short of expectations in that role."

Who else has been linked with the Tottenham Hotspur vacancy?

Several other contenders have been linked with the Tottenham role, such as Luis Enrique, Vincent Kompany, Arne Slot, Brendan Rodgers, Roberto De Zerbi and Ange Postecoglou.

All of these coaches possess different expertise. However, it shows that Spurs have made sure to cover all bases as they look to finally replace Conte in the dugout.

Nevertheless, Nagelsmann looks to be the clear frontrunner for the position and the Bundesliga champion would be a high-profile name to steady the ship following a turbulent period on and off the pitch for the Lilywhites.

For now, at least, all attention at Tottenham will be on trying to finish the season with a flourish under interim Ryan Mason. It looks unlikely at this point that a top-four spot will be in reach; nevertheless, securing continental qualification in the form of the Europa League or Europa Conference League is a real possibility as they seek to end 2022/23 on a positive note.