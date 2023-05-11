Tottenham Hotspur manager contender Julian Nagelsmann is still the favourite to land the role in north London, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Julian Nagelsmann?

The Telegraph have revealed that enticing Nagelsmann to take over at Hotspur Way will come at a hefty price, with Spurs potentially having to pay over £10 million in compensation to hire the 35-year-old.

Nagelsmann, who has been hailed as "elite", is still technically on gardening leave at Bayern Munich following their decision to part ways with the German coach to hire Thomas Tuchel back in March, signifying that he is still technically employed at the Allianz Arena.

As per The Daily Mail, Brentford technical director Lee Dykes has been earmarked as a potential replacement for former Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici alongside Johannes Spors, who has also been linked with the role.

Before deciding whether or not to take over at Spurs, Nagelsmann wants to know who he will be working with in terms of recruitment. The future of Lilywhites talisman Harry Kane is also something he wants assurances over amid interest from the Premier League and around Europe in the 29-year-old.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has signalled that Nagelsmann is still the frontrunner to assume the vacancy in north London and replace Antonio Conte.

Jones said: “Ultimately, Nagelsmann still seems like the guy in pole position for that job. “So, unless something falls down with Nagelsmann or one of the parties gets cold feet, he will remain the favourite for the job.”

What issues need to be solved at Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

First and foremost, the future of Harry Kane needs to be sorted out before too long. As per Football Insider, Manchester United view the England international as their 'number one priority and top target' this summer.

Chelsea also retain an interest in the forward and prospective new boss Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be keen on reuniting with the forward at Stamford Bridge as his contract nears its final year at Spurs.

Tottenham have also been devoid of creativity at times this season, which is something that will need to be looked at when considering potential incomings ahead of 2023/24.

Iliman Ndiaye and Kang-in Lee have both been linked in recent times, though it remains to be seen what will happen come the off-season.

Loanees Arnaut Danjuma, Dejan Kulusevski and Clement Lenglet also find themselves in situations that need to be clarified in the forthcoming window, making it a busy time for whoever Spurs' new boss may be.