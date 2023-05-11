Tottenham Hotspur manager contender Julian Nagelsmann is still the top choice for the job despite their continued search around Europe regarding other candidates, says journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest manager news at Tottenham Hotspur?

Tottenham have been embroiled in a lengthy search to appoint a new manager to replace Antonio Conte permanently and former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has been heavily linked with the vacancy.

As per The Telegraph, it may cost as much as £10 million in compensation for Spurs to install the 35-year-old as their new head coach as he is still technically on gardening leave at Bayern Munich.

The Daily Mail also report that Tottenham are in the hunt for a new sporting director to replace Fabio Paratici and Nagelsmann is keen for a new figure to be appointed in the role, with Brentford's technical director Lee Dykes and Johannes Spors having both been looked at.

Numerous alternative candidates have been linked to the Tottenham job, including Arne Slot, Ruben Amorim, Xabi Alonso, Ange Postecoglou and Brendan Rodgers.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones thinks that Spurs have explored the feasibility of hiring other candidates, though he isn't sure they are as attractive an option to the club as Nagelsmann.

Jones said: “It's been quite a slow process, because they see no point in rushing it now. I think it's interesting that those names keep cropping up of Xabi Alonso, Ruben Amorim and Arne Slot. And they are of interest, but if I'm totally honest, contacts close to Tottenham don't play them up that highly.

"But they do say that they're catching the interest of the board and that they've explored the potential of getting them.”

What next for Tottenham Hotspur?

While we wait to see who will be installed in the Tottenham dugout come the start of 2023/24, there is still the small matter of having to finish this term for Spurs, who have yet to find out if they will be competing in continental football next year.

As it stands, the Lilywhites sit in sixth position in the Premier League, six points off Manchester United, who are in fourth place and have played one game more than their divisional rivals.

Securing a Champions League slot looks to be a bridge too far for Spurs at present; however, managing to book themselves a place in the Europa League or Europa Conference League for next season is still an achievable feat.

Ryan Mason will hope he can rally his side for their last three fixtures against Aston Villa, Brentford and Leeds United to get some form of European qualification over the line.