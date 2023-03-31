Tottenham manager target Julian Nagelsmann won't consider a new job until the summer arrives, according to a new update regarding his future.

Where is Nagelsmann off to next?

It has been a busy period at both Spurs and Bayern Munich recently, with two high-profile managerial casualties dominating the headlines. Conte has parted ways with the former, following a breakdown in his relationship with the club, while Nagelsmann was sacked by the latter in surprising fashion.

Not many expected the 35-year-old to be relieved to his duties at this point in this season, especially with Bayern still in the Champions League and also in with a great chance of securing another Bundesliga title.

Nagelsmann has since emerged as arguably one of the front-runners to become Spurs' new manager, with the club seeing him as an exciting young option who could bring fresh ideas and success to the team.

A new update has now come to the fore, however, and it may not be one that Tottenham fans appreciate - with many wanting a new manager brought in before the end of the season.

Can Spurs still land Nagelsmann?

According to Sport 1 [via Sport Witness], Nagelsmann "doesn’t want to take on a new coaching job for the time being", as he contemplates his sacking at Bayern. For now, the German "wants to take a break with family and friends" and a new job "will not be considered until summer at the earliest".

The report does state that a move to the Premier League "definitely appeals to him", however, although he is also eyeing up the Real Madrid job, should Carlo Ancelotti move on at the end of the season.

This update is certainly a blow for Spurs in the short-term, with any hopes of securing Nagelsmann's services before this summer seemingly over.

That could affect their top-four chances, with temporary head coach Cristian Stellini potentially taking charge for the rest of the campaign, which with all due respect to him, is not the same as a manager of Nagelsmann's stature coming in and making an immediate impression. The hope is that Spurs have enough to get them over the line, though, before snapping up the former Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern man once he is ready for a job again.

While things have ended sourly for him at Bayern, he is a hugely talented manager who has already won one Bundesliga title and two German Super Cups, and his tactical acumen and personality could make him the ideal candidate to be Conte's successor.