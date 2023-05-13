Harry Kane may stay at Spurs this summer, and could even sign a new deal, pundit Julien Laurens has claimed.

What's going on with Kane and Spurs?

The England captain has one year remaining on his contract, and with Spurs in disarray, a move has been mooted for their record goalscorer, who is still yet to win any major honours in his career.

The 29-year-old has been linked with Manchester United, but a transfer will not be easy as United will have to negotiate a fee with Daniel Levy.

Speaking on ESPN FC (10.30), Laurens claimed that he could see Kane staying for at least one more season, given the difficulties in striking a deal for him, and that he could even extend his contract depending on the outcome of Spurs' manager search.

"I can understand why United might try or might be interested and see if a move is possible. I think it's going to be very hard to deal with Daniel Levy, even with Harry Kane having only one year left on his contract," he stated.

"He may also want to be part of this next step and be part of that rebuilding job, and also I think it depends a lot on who comes in as a manager, because that guy might inspire Kane to sign a new deal to stay a bit longer, a bit like that relationship he had with Pochettino, which was such a strong relationship.

"So I think a lot of things can still happen. I think he will stay another season, and I would not even rule out him at some point extending his deal, if he believes that the right manager is in place, if he believes that the club is back on the right path, in the right direction, to go and try to win things and if that's the European Conference League, so be it."

Should Kane stay at Spurs?

There is a case to be made that Kane would be better off staying at Spurs for one more season and departing on a free transfer, even if that does not benefit the club.

Any interested party right now would likely have to pay a huge fee to prise him away from Spurs, and waiting one more year and running down his £200k-per-week contract could open up more options for him.

Man United would be the likeliest destination this summer given that a number nine is necessary for them, but one more year could see space open up at Real Madrid or Bayern Munich for Kane to move for free.

Spurs may not want to lose their prize asset, who has been described as "exceptional" for nothing, but if they fail to extend his deal, or sell him this summer, their hands may be tied.