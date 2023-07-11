The door could well be open for Tottenham Hotspur to strike a deal for Japanese international, Daichi Kamada, following the midfielder's recent exit from Eintracht Frankfurt.

What are the latest Tottenham transfer rumours?

According to 90min, the Lilywhites have reportedly been offered the chance to land the free agent this summer following the collapse of his proposed move to AC Milan, with the north Londoners - as well as Newcastle United - having been 'informed' about the 26-year-old's situation.

As per the piece, the 6 foot sensation - who has been without a club since coming to the end of his contract at Frankfurt last month - had reached an agreement regarding a move to San Siro, albeit with subsequent changes to the hierarchy at the Serie A outfit leading to the club pulling out of a deal.

This follows reports in Germany that revealed Tottenham's interest in the former Sagan Tosu man heading into the January transfer window, following the playmaker's impact at the World Cup in the winter.

Who is Daichi Kamada?

The 29-cap dynamo notably started all four games for his country during their run to the last-16 in Qatar, having also impressed in the Bundesliga last term after scoring nine goals and chipping in with six assists from his 32 league outings.

Prior to that, Kamada had been part of the Frankfurt side that claimed Europa League glory during the 2021/22 campaign, notably scoring five goals in 13 appearances in the competition that season, including in the first-leg, semi-final victory over West Ham United.

As journalist Josh Bunting stated back in August, the exciting gem is not only an "incredible talent" but is also simply a "joy to watch", hence why the likes of Spurs and Newcastle have been paying such close attention to him of late.

If Ange Postecoglou is to seal a deal for Kamada ahead of those rival suitors over the coming weeks, the 57-year-old could seemingly find a perfect partner for recent addition, James Maddison in the centre of the park, with the latter man having joined on a £40m deal from Leicester City.

With the ex-Celtic boss likely to utilise his preferred 4-3-3 formation next season which includes two advanced midfielders - or number eight's - then the Greek-Aussie could be able to slot Kamada in alongside Maddison in that system.

Like the Englishman - who notably averaged 1.7 tackles per game in the Premier League in 2022/23 - the Frankfurt machine can also muck in defensively having averaged 1.6 tackles per game last term.

Also lauded as a player with "intelligent movement in and around the box", according to Bunting, Kamada showcased a real desire to get forward and impact proceedings in the final third as he ranks in the top 10% among midfielders for touches in the attacking penalty area, with Maddison sharing that front-foot approach as he ranks in the top 1% in that regard.

The duo are also alike due to their ability to net themselves or tee up others with quality service, with the former Foxes ace - who registered 19 goal involvements in the top-flight last season - ranking in the top 1% for both non-penalty goals and assists, while Kamada is not too far behind as he ranks in the top 5% and the top 15% for those same two metrics, respectively.

To potentially have two players who possess that same attacking and creative intent is a truly exciting prospect as far as Spurs are concerned, with it no doubt set to be a real bargain if Postecoglou can snap up the in-demand asset on a free.