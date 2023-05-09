Tottenham Hotspur have endured a difficult season and are on course to miss out on qualification for the Champions League next term.

Spurs are currently six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand, with three matches left to play this month.

Ryan Mason is currently in charge of the club on an interim basis before a permanent manager is appointed by chairman Daniel Levy in the summer and the off-season could be key to the side's success in 2023/24.

Whilst getting a head coach in is paramount to Tottenham's hopes of improvement next term, the summer window provides the chairman with an opportunity to improve the squad.

One position that the club could add in is out wide as Heung-min Son's regression this season has opened the door to a player coming in to challenge for his spot in the XI next season.

Who is Kang-in Lee?

Kang-in Lee, who is set to be available for €20m (£17m), is a reported transfer target for Spurs this summer, according to Spanish outlet AS (via Sport Witness), and currently plays for LaLiga outfit RCD Mallorca as a left winger or attacking midfielder primarily.

At the age of 22, he is a young prospect who could come in as a long-term addition to the squad and someone who could be the eventual heir to Son's place in the team, particularly given the South Korean hero's drop in form this year.

The current Tottenham attacker scored 23 goals and created ten 'big chances' for his teammates in the Premier League last term but has only managed ten goals and six 'big chances' created in 2022/23.

Lee, meanwhile, has scored six goals and provided 12 'big chances' for others in 29 LaLiga starts this season, after scoring once and creating two goals in 30 appearances in the previous campaign.

These statistics suggest that the 22-year-old, who South Korea legend Sang-cheol Yoo claimed "absorbs knowledge like a sponge", has been developing his skills and improving his end product, whilst an ageing Son has been on a downward trajectory in the same timeframe.

The Mallorca star has also shown immense promise in terms of both scoring and creating goals in a major European league and has plenty of time left ahead of him to continue to grow, which is why Levy bringing him in this summer could be an excellent piece of business.

He could learn from his compatriot next season with the view to him, hopefully, taking over as the heir to the 30-year-old's position on the left flank and becoming a crucial component of Tottenham's attack.