With Ange Postecoglou now in the door at Tottenham Hotspur, one issue that the 57-year-old will need to resolve is the future of on-loan winger, Dejan Kulusevski, with it yet to be seen if the Sweden international will remain at N17 next season.

The Juventus ace - who made the move to north London on an 18-month loan deal back in January 2022 - is yet to be snapped on a permanent deal by the Lilywhites, with the obligation to buy the 23-year-old for a fee of around £30.2m having not been triggered following the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League.

While football.london has reported that it is expected that Spurs will still seek to tie up the one-time Parma ace this summer, there have been reports in Italy that the Premier League side are only keen to secure a deal for a discounted price, opening the possibility that the wide man could return to his parent club next season if an agreement cannot be reached.

Although it could come as something of a blow to lose the 29-cap speedster, Kulusevski did struggle for consistency in the most recent campaign after scoring just twice and laying on seven assists in 30 league outings, with it perhaps an opportunity for Postecoglou to find a new option on the flanks.

According to the Sunday Mirror (11/06/2023, page 70), one exciting talent who could potentially replace the Swede next term is FC Seoul starlet, Seong-jin Kang, with Tottenham ready to rival Celtic for the South Korean's signature...

Who is Seong-jin Kang?

The 20-year-old could potentially be a dream successor to Kulusevski on the right flank, with the sparkling youngster - who has spoken of his admiration for both Neymar and Mohamed Salah in the recent past - also typically operating in that role.

The left-footed trickster may well be rather inexperienced at first-team level having made just 57 senior appearances to date for his current side, although the 5 foot 11 ace has shown his quality in that time, registering seven assists and scoring three goals in all competitions.

While the precocious gem has also thus far been restricted to just two appearances for his country at senior level, the playmaker notably scored twice in a 3-0 win over Hong Kong back in July, having also been part of the Korean side that reached the semi-final of the U20 Asian Cup earlier this year.

That run to the last four saw the reported Spurs target curl home from range in exquisite fashion in the group stage win over Jordan, with journalist Jason Lee subsequently tipping him to be the "next Korean football superstar", while fellow journalist Sungmo Lee also lauded him as "one to watch" following that stellar effort.

Although it may be something of a gamble for Postecoglou to trust Kang as a regular option at N17 next season - if a deal is to go ahead - such hefty praise is a marker of the possible jewel that the Greek-Aussie could have on his hands.

As such, rather than potentially paying over the odds for the aforementioned Kulusevski, Spurs could ditch that transfer plan by putting faith in Seoul's dazzling young wizard.