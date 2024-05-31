To further use an already overused analogy, it really was a Premier League season of two halves for Tottenham Hotspur this year.

Ange Postecoglou got off to a flying start in the hot seat, going unbeaten in his first ten games, but then injuries took hold, and for the rest of the campaign, the Lilywhites struggled to find any real consistency.

However, with Europa League qualification secured, the season has to be considered a success, and on the whole, the players signed last summer as good additions.

However, with the transfer window here again, the club looks set to strengthen the squad, and one player touted for a move to N17 could become a brilliant partner for Cristian Romero.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Sky Sports News, Tottenham Hotspur are one of several clubs interested in signing Everton's star defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The report names Manchester City and Manchester United as the two other interested parties, and reveals the Toffees value the Englishman at around £60m to £70m, and will be forced to sell one of their stars to comply with PSR regulations this summer.

It would be a pricey deal to complete, but with the Lilywhites conceding a massive 61 goals this season, it might be money they need to spend.

Branthwaite could be a great Romero partner

Now, if Levy and Co decide to go big and spend the money needed to get their man, then it's unlikely he'd come to North London to sit on the bench.

However, with Romero being one of the club's two vice-captains and a firm fan favourite, Branthwaite would likely be fighting with Micky van de Ven to partner the Argentine at the back.

This doesn't necessarily mean the Dutchman would be relegated to the bench either, though, as he's proven himself more than capable at left-back - at least in the mind of Dutch national team manager Ronald Koeman.

He could bounce between full-back and centre-back to help prevent a player like Destiny Udogie from playing too many games too young and risking his fitness.

However, in case this deal does happen, we should probably compare the pair before we start contemplating where else the rapid defender could play.

The best way to do this is likely through their underlying numbers, and in this area, the Toffees' 6 foot 5 "ball-playing physical beast", as described by data analyst Ben Mattinson, has an advantage.

For example, while he produces fewer progressive passes and has a lower passing accuracy, his defensive statistics are far better. He makes more tackles, blocks, clearances, and interceptions while winning more aerial duels and even providing more of a goal threat per 90.

Branthwaite vs Van de Ven Stats per 90 Branthwaite Van de Ven Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.08 0.02 Progressive Passes 2.14 4.15 Passing Accuracy 79.8% 93.8% Shot-Creating Actions 0.72 0.42 Goal-Creating Actions 0.12 0.04 Tackles 1.91 1.88 Blocks 1.47 0.96 Interceptions 1.45 0.69 Clearances 4.71 3.00 Aerial Duels Won 2.72 1.46 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 League Season

Moreover, the fact he is left-footed would help tremendously in playing alongside the right-footed Argentine, and while he has suffered from injuries in the past, his 29 games missed since the start of the 2020/21 season isn't as bad as the Dutchman's 40 missed games in the same period.

Ultimately, Van de Ven is a quality player and will likely be part of the Lilywhites squad for some time to come, but if the club can get their hands on Branthwaite this summer, he might well become Romero's perfect partner at the heart of the defence.