Ange Postecoglou enjoyed a solid first season in charge of Tottenham Hotspur, leading the club to a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Whilst it wasn’t perfect, he built the foundations of a successful team, with a core of young players able to develop and thrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium under his guidance.

New signings Guglielmo Vicario and Micky van de Ven impressed in their debut campaigns in north London, demonstrating the Aussie’s ability to recruit excellent talents.

Archie Gray is the latest player to arrive at the club, joining the Lilywhites for £40m from Championship side Leeds United after an impressive campaign under Daniel Farke that saw the 18-year-old feature 44 times - a remarkable feat for a player of his age.

He could be joined at the club by another young English talent, who, like Gray, has impressed in England’s second tier over the last 12 months.

Tottenham interested in signing 22-year-old talent this summer

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham are keeping a close eye on Hull City winger Jaden Philogene, after his impressive campaign in the Championship under former Tigers boss Liam Rosenior.

The 22-year-old scored 12 and assisted six in his 33 league appearances, prompting interest from the likes of Ipswich Town, Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Barcelona.

At one stage, the forward looked set to join the La Liga giants, but the Englishman stated that he wants to stay at home and play in the Premier League instead of a move to Spain.

The report states that Ipswich remain in the lead for his signature though Spurs remain interested, and could repeat a deal that saw Gray move to the club - with Postecoglou’s side turning their attention to stars from the Championship.

He would undoubtedly be a superb addition to the Spurs side, allowing the north London outfit to forget about another star they’ve been targeting in recent days.

Why Philogene can allow Spurs to forget about Neto

In recent weeks, Tottenham have been linked with a move to sign Wolves forward Pedro Neto, but any deal for the Portuguese talent could set them back upwards of £60m, with Arsenal also interested in his signature.

However, the 24-year-old has struggled with injuries in recent times, with Philogene even outperforming the Portugal international, albeit at a lower level.

Former Aston Villa youngster Philogene achieved a total of 18 goal contributions in 2023/24, seven more than Neto could muster as Wolves secured a 14th-placed Premier League finish.

The “unbelievable” Philogene, as described by The Second Tier Podcast host Justin Peach, is more of a threat in the final third, completing 56 more progressive carries, whilst also averaging nearly double the amount of shots per 90.

He’s also been a threat when attempting to take on the opposition, completing 50 more take-ons at a success rate of 46% - 4% higher than the Wolves ace.

How Philogene & Neto compare in 2023/24 Statistics Philogene Neto Games 33 20 Goals + assists 18 11 Progressive carries 154 98 Shots per 90 3.7 2.1 Pass accuracy 78% 75% Take-ons completed 87 37 Take-on success 46% 42% Stats via FBref

Whilst Neto would be an excellent signing, Philogene has demonstrated his talents at Hull and is more than deserving of a move to the Premier League.

They may face stiff competition for his signature, but he’d be a cheaper and arguably more effective alternative to Neto, potentially striking up a successful partnership with new signing Gray at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season.