Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in making a move for Barcelona midfielder, Franck Kessie, with the Ivorian maestro currently facing an uncertain future in his current home despite only joining the La Liga side last year.

What's the latest on Kessie to Tottenham?

According to Spanish outlet, Sport, the Lilywhites - as well as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich - are said to be keeping tabs on the 26-year-old, with the Catalan outfit believed to be anticipating 'movements' from those interested parties.

The report suggests that 'everything could happen very quickly' once Xavi Hernandez's side make their return from their current pre-season tour, with the playmaker potentially set to be up for grabs for as little as €15m (£13m).

The former AC Milan sensation only made the move to Camp Nou a year ago following the expiry of his contract in Italy, although after being restricted to just seven league starts last season, a change of scenery could be in order.

How good is Franck Kessie?

This apparent interest from those at N17 has come amid reports that Danish midfielder, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could be on his way to Atletico Madrid after three years in north London, with Ange Postecoglou and co already identifying possible replacements.

Among those who Spurs are believed to be considering is England international, Conor Gallagher, albeit with the 23-year-old - who previously spent time on loan at Crystal Palace - having been valued at around £50m by rivals Chelsea.

With Kessie - who has been lauded as the "real deal" by journalist Antonio Mango - likely to cost just a fraction of that fee, it would be wise to consider the one-time Atalanta ace as a dream alternative to Gallagher, ahead of next season.

While the younger man has built his reputation on being a "box-to-box" asset - as per writer Zach Lowy - the Barcelona ace also appears to have that knack for impacting the game at both ends of the pitch.

The 59-cap international has showcased his willing desire to get forward of late as he ranks in the top 12% among midfielders in Europe's top five leagues for touches in the attacking penalty area and in the top 12% for progressive passes received.

While Gallagher is ahead in both of those metrics - ranking in the top 3% and the top 4%, respectively - it does show that the pair share that knack for bombing forward from their midfield berths, with that seemingly a trait that Postecoglou is looking for, hence his interest in the Chelsea machine.

The two men also share a similar record with regard to goal contributions at their respective clubs, with Gallagher scoring three goals and providing one assist in 45 games at Stamford Bridge, while Kessie has scored three goals and registered three assists in 43 games for La Blaugrana.

The £149k-per-week menace does also boast the benefit of his prior experience at Milan, where he registered 53 goals and assists in 223 games in all competitions, while Gallagher's most successful stint to date saw him score eight goals and register five assists in 39 outings while on loan at Selhurst Park.

With Kessie having clearly already proven himself at an elite club - despite struggling for game time in his current home - it would seemingly be a real bargain to be able to secure his signature for a measly £13m, particularly in contrast to Gallagher's sizeable price tag.