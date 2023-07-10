Within 21 minutes of Tottenham Hotspur's trip to St James' Park, they found themselves 5-0 down.

Within 15 minutes of their visit to Anfield, they were 3-0 down. That paints the picture that this Spurs side are in desperate need of improving their defence this summer.

The arrival of Ange Postecoglou should help but given the quality of defenders available to him, he will not be able to weave his magic without a bit of added investment.

Fortunately for supporters, it does look as though efforts are being made to bolster the backline. Negotiations are ongoing over a move for Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba remains a top priority for the Lilywhites.

Pairing the two together in light of Spurs' defensive record last term would improve them considerably. Van de Ven is one of the quickest centre halves around while Tapsoba is one of the most progressive, notably ranking in the top 6% of centre-backs in Europe for successful take-ons.

However, there is a risk-free option Daniel Levy and Co could take in order to ensure a smooth transition for either Van de Ven or Tapsoba; Max Kilman.

Is Max Kilman leaving Wolves?

The former futsal player has risen to prominence in recent years, so much so that one of Europe's heavyweights are now chasing a move.

Serie A winners Napoli have already had a bid of £30m rejected by Wolves with a fee of £35m thought to be more appropriate for the Midlands outfit.

That transfer saga has seemingly alerted Tottenham to his potential availability with The Telegraph reporting earlier this week that they are admirers of the 26-year-old.

How good is Max Kilman?

Despite their impressive skill sets, pairing Tapsoba and Van de Ven together would be a risk for Postecoglou.

The fact of the matter is that both are young, and both have never played a game in the Premier League.

Of course, top-flight experience doesn't count for everything. Richarlison excelled for Everton at this level but it took him until 30th April to find the net for the first time in the league for Spurs.

However, in Kilman, they would be signing an accomplished defender, one capable of ensuring someone of Tapsoba's ilk settles into English football with ease.

Playing alongside someone with knowledge of the division will certainly help, and indeed it would be beneficial if that wasn't Eric Dier or Davinson Sanchez, two of the club's underperformers in recent years.

Whether you agree with it or not, so poor has Sanchez been in Tottenham colours that he was even booed off the pitch by his own supporters towards the back end of last season.

Kilman, on the other hand, is a steady pair of hands. In fact, he has even been lauded as a "monster" for his displays by Talking Wolves presenter Tom Parker.

That is praise well-earned for a defender who is similarly progressive as Tapsoba. Indeed, the Wolves man ranks inside the best 12% of centre-backs in Europe's top five leagues for successful take-ons.

That said, he is a top-class defender first and foremost, ranking in the top 17% for percentage of aerial duels won, the top 6% for shots blocked and the best 15% for passes blocked, via FBref.

This isn't a player who makes many tackles, far from it in fact. Kilman is in the worst 11% in that regard, but it's clear from the above that as well as being technically efficient, the 6 foot 4 defender is willing to put his body on the line.

Such an array of skills could well see him as the perfect partner for any other incoming centre-backs Postecoglou should welcome to N17.