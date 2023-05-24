While Tottenham Hotspur are yet to confirm the appointment of Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, the latest indications would suggest that the 44-year-old is set to be installed as the club's new manager as a matter of when and not if.

According to 90min, the Dutchman has reportedly informed the Eredivisie outfit that he intends to make the move to north London, with The Athletic's Charlie Eccleshare stating that the Lilywhites are readying a "formal approach" for the in-demand tactician.

Barring a dramatic turn of events, it would appear that Slot will be the man to succeed Antonio Conte as the new permanent manager at N17, having only recently claimed title glory with his current club.

One man who was instrumental in that surprise success was midfielder, Orkun Kokcu, with recent reports in the Netherlands claiming that the Turkey international could follow his manager to England this summer.

As per Dutch outlet, 1908.nl, the Lilywhites had seemingly been eyeing a move for the 22-year-old even before discussing a swoop for Slot, with 'initial contacts' said to have taken place regarding the signing of the playmaker - who could command a fee of around €40m (£35m).

Should Spurs sign Kokcu?

If Slot is to be the new man in the dugout, the title-winning coach could well pull off his first masterstroke by ensuring that young Kokcu follows him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the latter man having sparkled during his time in Rotterdam to date.

The Netherlands-born maestro has bagged 12 goals and contributed five assists in 45 games across all fronts this season from his central midfield berth, ensuring that his total tally for the club stands at 59 goal involvements in 174 games.

The 5 foot 9 dynamo has also showcased his ability to feature in a more advanced playmaking berth or on the flanks during his time at the club so far, with that flexibility one potential factor in why Slot will look to "bring in" the youngster if he is to be appointed - as per journalist Marcel van der Kraan.

The Dutch football expert also went on to liken Kokcu to Manchester City and England sensation, Phil Foden, stating: "A youth product, let's say similar to Phil Foden at Manchester City, a player who everybody is very keen on, only his position is a bit different.

"He is a midfielder, a playmaker, and he has been the driving force in the team over the last two years."

As Van der Kraan noted, Kokcu typically operates in a deeper-lying role than that of Foden, although ex-Feyenoord boss Jaap Stam has previously spoken of his former asset's ability to "play as [a] No.10 or he can play as a left midfield player" - much like the City star.

That likeness between the pair is also illustrated by their brilliance at driving forward with the ball at their feet, as Kokcu has averaged 2.87 progressive carries per 90 over the last 365 days, as per FBref, while the Englishman has averaged 2.97 for that same metrics.

The Spurs hierarchy would no doubt love to have their own version of the Etihad gem, with Foden - who has now won five league titles during his time under Pep Guardiola - seemingly possessing "frightening" ability, according to teammate John Stones.

As such, if Slot can tempt Kokcu into make a move to England this summer, it could well be a real blinder as far as Spurs are concerned.