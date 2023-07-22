With the start of the new season now less than a month away, the major talking point at Tottenham Hotspur remains the future of record goalscorer, Harry Kane, with the England skipper attracting interest after entering the final year of his contract at N17.

Two years on from having angled for a move to Manchester City, the 29-year-old is now being coveted by Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, with the German outfit only recently lodging a bid of around £70m for the in-demand ace.

With it yet to be seen if Kane will still be on the books in north London beyond the September deadline, Ange Postecoglou and co are seemingly eyeing potential replacements for their free-scoring talisman, with Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani among those being considered.

Will Tottenham sign Kolo Muani?

A report from French outlet Foot Mercato last week suggested that the Lilywhites may 'position' themselves to make a move for the Frenchman if Kane is to depart, with the 24-year-old having enjoyed a stunning first season in Germany after joining from Nantes last summer.

This follows a previous report from the Independent which also named Spurs among the list of possible suitors for the 6 foot 2 speedster, with the one-time Boulogne loanee set to command a fee of around £80m.

How good is Randal Kolo Muani?

There is no denying that it would be an almost impossible task for Spurs to try and replace Kane next season, with the long-serving sensation having notably bagged 30 league goals last season in what was a stunning individual campaign.

While Kolo Muani may not be of that ilk just yet, the "future superstar" - as hailed by German legend Lothar Matthaus - still posted "obscene" numbers last season, according to Transfermarkt's Stefan Bienkowski, after racking up 40 goal involvements in just 46 games in all competitions in 2023.

The nine-cap international has also begun to impress for his country of late, with national team boss Didier Deschamps having hailed the threat that he is able to pose in attack, stating: "He has a presence about him, runs in behind from deep and is a good finisher."

That ability to stretch a defence is likely to appeal to Postecoglou, with the Greek-Aussie having notably reaped the rewards of utilising Kyogo Furuhashi through the middle during his time at former club Celtic, with the Japanese international having scored 54 goals in just 83 games under his watch.

The 28-year-old hitman - who had been tipped for a reunion with his former boss in north London earlier this summer - was notably hailed for his "outstanding" movement by Postecoglou back in March, having led the line superbly for the Old Firm outfit over the past two years.

Much like Kolo Muani - who has been described as "ice-cold in front of goal" by Matthaus - Kyogo is also able to provide that cutting edge when it matters most, having been branded "clinical" by ex-Hoops boss, Neil Lennon.

With the former Vissel Kobe menace having only recently signed a new long-term deal in Glasgow it does not appear as if he will be following Postecoglou to England any time soon, although by snapping up Kolo Muani, the experienced coach could land his next ruthless figurehead.