Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing a strong interest in Eintrach Frankfurt star, Randal Kolo Muani, with the Frenchman being lined up as a possible replacement for contract rebel, Harry Kane.

What are the latest transfer Tottenham rumours?

While there have been somewhat audacious claims that the Lilywhites are interested in a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that it is Kolo Muani who is the "priority" target for Ange Postecoglou and co, with negotiations having already taken place regarding a potential €80m (£69m) deal.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider stated: "EXCL. Randal Kolo Muani to be the priority target striker for Harry Kane's replacement at #Tottenham ! Interest's huge and talks on player's side has just started. I understand this deal could happen as ENIC Group gave green light to Daniel Levy for a sale of Harry Kane.

"It's an 80M€ deal. Eintracht Frankfurt have already discusses with clubs before. Not yet from Spurs. The French striker's keen to the move. Wait&See"

This comes amid reports that Spurs are looking to sell Kane if the Englishman does not agree to extend his contract at N17, hence the need to line up a suitable successor to the free-scoring marksman.

How many goals has Randal Kolo Muani scored?

There's likely to be some real excitement among Spurs supporters amid the club's tentative links to the aforementioned Mbappe, although questions will have to be asked as to whether the 24-year-old is actually a viable option, considering the sizeable fee that it would likely take to prise him from the Parc des Princes.

If a deal for the former Monaco ace - who has been the subject of a £260m offer from Al Hilal - is ultimately too much of a pipe dream, then Postecoglou has seemingly lined up a worthy alternative in the form of his compatriot, Kolo Muani.

While the latter man is arguably not of the same ilk as his international colleague - who boasts 310 goals and assists in just 260 games in all competitions - the former Nantes ace did catch the eye with 40 goal involvements in just 46 games in Germany last season, a haul not too far off that of Mbappe (51 goals and assists in 43 outings).

Lauded as "ice-cold in front of goal" by German legend, Lothar Matthaus, Kolo Muani had previously scored 23 goals and contributed 16 assists in just 83 outings for his former employers, although he truly came alive in the Bundesliga last time out.

With both men able to operate in a central role or on the flanks, they have unsurprisingly earned comparisons to French icon, Thierry Henry in recent times, with pundit Joe Cole noting Mbappe's likeness to the ex-Arsenal man, while the Bundesliga website previously said of Kolo Muani:

'Much like Kolo Muani, legendary France striker Henry started his career by impressing with his pace and trickery out wide before being repurposed as a centre-forward. Both players also clock in around the 6'2" mark and cut very similar, rangy figures.

'Kolo Muani also has a languid dribbling style and immense turn of speed that were hallmarks of Henry's game - especially at a young age. He bears similar strength on the ball and a cheekiness to his play that will leave Bundesliga defenders both in his wake and cutting frustrated figures.'

What the duo share, in particular, is there innate dribbling ability and direct nature in attack, with the Frankfurt ace ranking in the top 7% among his European peers for progressive carries and in the top 5% for successful take-ons, while Mbappe is only slightly ahead as he ranks in the top 5% and the top 1% for those same two metrics, respectively.

As such, the likeness between the pair could suggest that even if Tottenham can't get Mbappe in the door this summer, they could be set to snap up the next best thing instead...