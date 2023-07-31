As part of Tottenham Hotspur's summer spending thus far, new boss Ange Postecoglou notably sanctioned the permanent capture of Sweden international, Dejan Kulusveski, with the 23-year-old signing on a £25m deal after spending the last 18 months in north London.

The wing wizard was originally snapped up by former boss Antonio Conte on loan from Juventus back in January 2022, with the Lilywhites having opted to bring the forward to England alongside teammate, Rodrigo Bentancur.

While Conte - and ex-sporting director Fabio Paratici - are no longer at the helm at N17, it looks as if the Premier League side are still scouring the Serie A market in order to find possible recruits, having already sealed a deal for Empoli goalkeeper, Guglielmo Vicario earlier in the window.

Postecoglou and co could again look to Italy to try and secure a repeat of their Kulusevski masterclass, amid reports that the club are interested in Juve full-back, Andrea Cambiaso.

Who is Andrea Cambiaso?

According to a report from Italian outlet, Tuttosport last week, Tottenham have been named alongside Nottingham Forest as the clubs who are interested in signing the 23-year-old this summer, with the former Italy U21 international having spent last season on loan at Bologna.

As per the piece, the Old Lady are looking for a fee in the region of €20m (£17m) if they are to part ways with the former Genoa ace over the coming weeks, with the emerging talent having yet to make a first-team appearance for his parent club since making the move to Turin last year.

While Cambiaso is yet to try his hand outside of Serie A - much like Kulusveski prior to joining Spurs - the promising defender could prove to be another wise investment as far as Daniel Levy is concerned.

How good is Andrea Cambiaso?

Having splashed the cash on Kulusevski of late, the Lilywhites seemingly liked what they saw from the wide man over the last year-and-a-half, with the one-time Parma ace having warranted that strong show of faith.

Despite enduring a difficult 2022/23 campaign, the 6 foot 1 dynamo was still able to contribute a respectable haul of two goals and seven assists in 30 Premier League games, having previously registered 13 goal involvements in just 18 appearances in the competition in the tail-end of the previous season.

Lauded as "a real player" by pundit Paul Robinson, the hope will be that Kulusevski can kick on again next term now that his future is secure, with the Stockholm native having clearly shown more than just glimpses of his quality in a Tottenham shirt to date.

While making the transition to life in the Premier League from Serie A may not be easy, Kulusevski has shown the benefits of looking to the Italian market, hence why snapping up Cambiaso - who has been "on fire" of late according to talent scout Jacek Kulig - could prove a wise move.

The Juve ace notably registered three assists in the league last season during his spell at Bologna as a marker of his creative threat, having also chipped in defensively after averaging 2.6 tackles and interceptions per game - a greater record than Ben Davies achieved, for instance, for Spurs (1.5 tackles and interceptions per game).

A player who is comfortable on the ball and can easily beat a man down the flanks, the £31k-per-week machine notably ranks in the top 15% among his European peers for pass completion, as well as in the top 14% for successful take-ons.

Such traits could well help the Genoa native slot in nicely into Postecoglou's attack-minded, 4-3-3 formation, with the hope being that he can replicate Kulusevski's impact at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.