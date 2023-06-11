Tottenham Hotspur have entered a new dawn following the announcement of manager Ange Postecoglou earlier this week, who has joined from Scottish champions Celtic on a four-year contract.

Australian manager Postecoglou achieved notoriety north of the border among Celtic supporters and won five of six domestic trophies available, including back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles in his time in Glasgow, as per Transfermarkt.

His arrival looks to have prompted a surge of transfer activity in N17 and Spurs have been linked with the likes of Harry Maguire, Jordan Pickford and James Maddison as their squad reshuffle begins to take shape.

One other name who has been mentioned as a potential recruit for Tottenham this off-season is Celtic marksman Kyogo Furuhashi, who has been one of the most prolific goalscorers around Europe this season, as per The Sun.

Who is Kyogo Furuhashi and why is he adored by Celtic supporters?

The Sun report states that Postecoglou is set to launch a bid to try and sign Furuhashi in the next few weeks; however, there is interest from multiple clubs across the continent, including Serie A giants Lazio, in potentially securing his signature.

Football Insider claim that Nottingham Forest are also keen on the Japan international, though Celtic are said to have opened talks over a new contract for the £19k-a-week ace in an attempt to keep him at Parkhead.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Dean Jones thinks that Tottenham could well try to raid Celtic to bring Furuhashi to the club ahead of the new season.

Jones told FFC: "I mean, the fact that the rumour was out before he's even through the door goes to show how much there's probably in this at the moment, but I think it's fair to say that it is he's got potential. I think he's one of the few players that actually could probably make the step up. I would have some element of trust in it, but at the moment, it's really no more than speculation."

Furuhashi, who was hailed as a "game-changing forward" prior to his move to Parkhead, was in blistering form for Celtic in 2022/23 and is widely regarded as the most clinical striker in Scotland, evidenced by the fact he hit 34 goals and five assists for the Hoops in 50 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

It should be said that Furuhashi is believed to be 'very happy' at Celtic, as per Football Insider, though any move to Spurs may disadvantage Lilywhites' forward Richarlison's chances of featuring as a number nine in 2023/24.

Comparing the two players via WhoScored, there is only one winner when assessing predatory instincts in front of goal. Furuhashi comes out on top in shots per game and average match rating, having taken 2.4 shots to Richarlison's one per fixture.

At the same time, Furuhashi netted 27 league goals to Richarlison's solitary strike in the Premier League and picked up an average catch rating of 7.06 compared to Richarlison's 6.46.

Postecoglou is a huge fan of the 28-year-old and praised him earlier this year for his brace in a 3-2 victory over rivals Rangers at Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership, as per BBC Sportsound via 67 Hail Hail, stating: “I think from the moment he’s arrived, he’s been outstanding. Every time he plays he looks like he’s gonna score goals. The way he works for his team, he’s just brilliant. I never have to gee him up. I never have to get him motivated. He just goes out there, you see the size of him. Most of the time he’s up against guys who are a lot bigger than him a lot more physical. He’s got this really sort of kind nature about him."

Will Furuhashi's love affair with Celtic continue or can Postecoglou convince him to join Tottenham and play a part in his tenure in north London? It's difficult to tell at this point; however, Furuhashi would definitely be an astute signing by the Aussie as he adapts to his new life in Premier League surroundings.