After what has proven a rather chaotic and protracted managerial search for Tottenham Hotspur, chairman Daniel Levy does look to have finally settled on a suitable, long-term successor to Antonio Conte in the dugout, in the form of Celtic boss, Ange Postecoglou.

As per various reports, it looks as if a move to north London is now imminent for the 57-year-old, with the experienced tactician having signed off in style at Parkhead after leading the Old Firm outfit to a domestic treble.

With it seemingly now a matter of when and not if the Greek-Aussie will take the reins at N17, a first issue that the former Australia head coach will be keen to resolve is the future of Spurs talisman, Harry Kane, with the 29-year-old having been the subject of interest from both Real Madrid and Manchester United of late.

The England skipper enjoyed a standout 2022/23 campaign despite the club's collective woes, having bagged 30 Premier League goals to finish as the second-highest scorer in the division behind Manchester City monster, Erling Haaland (36).

That stellar form - which came despite the north Londoners finishing in a lowly eighth place - has yet again rubberstamped the striker's importance to the side, with it set to be a sizeable blow if the 82-cap marksman does opt to seal an exit this summer.

While it may prove near-on impossible for Postecoglou to fill Kane's void, the incoming coach could potentially find a perfect heir to the Three Lions star in the form of Hoops sensation, Kyogo Furuhashi.

Who is Kyogo Furuhashi?

The Japanese international could reportedly be set to follow his current boss to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, with The Sun reporting that the Lilywhites are willing to splash out around £30m in order to land the 28-year-old hotshot.

Much like Kane, the former Vissel Kobe also enjoyed a remarkable 2022/23 season after scoring 34 goals across all competitions for the Old Firm giants, notably finishing as the leading scorer in the Scottish Premiership with a tally of 27 league goals.

The £4.6m signing - who arrived in Glasgow back in 2021 - now boasts an overall tally of 54 goals in just 83 games across all fronts for the club to date, having unsurprisingly been dubbed Postecoglou's "best signing" by journalist, Pete O'Rourke.

As pundit Ally McCoist stated, the 5 foot 8 speedster is "the same as Haaland" due to the fact that he "doesn’t really want to get involved in the game", having proven himself - like Kane - that he is rather clinical in front of goal.

While, as McCoist suggested, Kyogo may be less inclined to link play, the 16-cap gem has still chipped in with ten assists during his time at Celtic Park to date as a marker of his creative talents, having also been described as a "midfielder's dream" by ex-Bhoys ace, John Collins.

That should indicate that if Postecoglou is forced to find a suitable heir to Kane in the coming weeks and months, then he could well find just that with the addition of the ruthless Kyogo.