Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in sealing a move for Manchester City star, Aymeric Laporte, with the Lilywhites keen to bolster their centre-back ranks this summer.

What's the latest on Laporte to Tottenham?

That's according to journalist Sean Walsh, with the transfer insider revealing on Twitter that the Spain international - as well as Manchester United captain Harry Maguire - are among the targets being considered by the north London outfit:

"In regards to a new defender, Harry Maguire is a target, while Aymeric Laporte is also someone that Tottenham greatly admire."

In his attached piece for 90min - alongside colleague Graeme Bailey - Walsh goes on to add that Laporte, in particular, is 'high on Spurs' shortlist' ahead of next season, with the same publication previously stating that Daniel Levy and co have been offered the chance to sign the 29-year-old.

Should Tottenham sign Laporte?

If new boss Ange Postecoglou is looking to find a centre-back solution over the coming weeks and months, the 57-year-old would seemingly be wise to push to sign Laporte, rather than opting to prise the struggling Maguire from Old Trafford.

While the latter man has only recently been described as a "walking disaster" by journalist Samuel Luckhurst after falling down the pecking order at United, the City ace, by contrast was at one stage hailed as the "best left central defender in the world" by manager, Pep Guardiola.

Although the former Athletic Bilbao man has not been a regular fixture for the treble-chasing outfit this season - having notably started just 11 Premier League games - the France-born titan does still compare favourably to his position in Europe's top five leagues.

A talent who is both "fast" and "strong in the air" - according to Guardiola - Laporte has particularly impressed in recent times due to his quality in possession, as he notably ranks in the top 1% among his European peers for both progressive passes and progressive carries.

Evidently a master at playing out from the back, the 6 foot 2 warrior - who has been valued at around £43m by CIES Football Observatory - also ranks in the top 1% for attempted passes and the top 3% for pass completion, highlighting his innate composure on the ball.

That quality is in stark contrast, for instance, to that of Maguire, with the 30-year-old - who also typically operates in a left-sided centre-back role - ranking in just the top 48% for progressive passes and the top 19% for progressive carries, as well as in just the top 48% for pass completion and the top 17% for attempted passes.

With Spurs needing to "upgrade" their centre-back options, it would thus be a real "no-brainer" to bring Laporte into the fold - according to pundit Gabby Agbonlahor - with more solidity needed to bolster a backline that shipped the sixth-most goals in the division in 2022/23.