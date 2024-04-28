Tottenham are winning the race to add another young prodigy to their ranks this summer, it has emerged, beating north London rivals Arsenal in the process.

Tottenham building for the future

Things are changing on and off the pitch in the Lilywhites' half of north London, with exciting football being played and exciting signings being made.

Tottenham have altered their transfer strategy in recent seasons, and are now looking to sign some of the world's best young talent before they become stars. Though they have signed prominent Premier League figures alongside these youngsters such as James Maddison and Manor Solomon, their focus has firmly been on the next generation in north London.

It means that even should they miss out on Champions League football next season as now seems likely, the future is bright for Ange Postecoglou's side, and they could stand to see a substantial return on their largely insignificant investments in the years to come.

Permanent signings under Ange Postecoglou Player Age Manor Solomon 24 James Maddison 27 Brennan Johnson 22 Micky van de Ven 22 Guiglielmo Vicario 26 Radu Dragusin 22 Alejo Veliz 20 Ashley Phillips 18 Luka Vuskovic 17 Lucas Bergvall 18

Their new policy has seen the likes of Lucas Bergvall, Luka Vuskovic and Ashley Phillips all opt for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium amid other offers, and could well see Spurs forge a reputation akin to Brighton when it comes to nurturing young talent. Now, they are looking to repeat that trick once more to land a goalscoring talent.

Spurs lead Daniel Rigge race

That is according to recent reports, who place Spurs at the front of the queue for West Ham United youth talent Daniel Rigge. The teenage midfielder was formerly on the books of Manchester City but was let go and picked up by the Hammers, where he has thrived in youth football.

So far for the U18 side, he is returning over a goal or assist per game from midfield, having netted 11 times and grabbed a further 9 assists in just 18 outings.

It has caught the attention of several top sides, with Arsenal and Manchester United thought to be among those keen on the talented teen, who penned his first professional contract in October.

However, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano it is Spurs who lead the race for his services, with the midfielder said to be "happy" at West Ham but with several clubs "ready to test the waters" for his signature this summer.

It remains to be seen as to whether any club will be able to prise him away from the London Stadium, with the midfielder having two years left on his contract with the Hammers, but should Spurs manage to land him ahead of both of their traditional "top six" rivals it would be a major statement of intent from Ange Postecoglou's side, and continue their impressive record of recruiting youth this season.