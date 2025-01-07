We are halfway through the season, and it already feels like Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League campaign is over.

Ange Postecoglou's side slipped down to 12th place following their defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday and are currently 12 points off Chelsea in the final guaranteed Champions League spot.

However, the North Londoners have a League Cup semi-final to come tomorrow night, an FA Cup game on the weekend and remain in the Europa League, so there is still plenty to play for.

With that said, to stand any chance in those competitions, the club need to sort out their biggest weakness, which is their defence, and based on recent reports, that could be happening as they've been linked to someone who could finally replace Radu Dragusin.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Caught Offside, Tottenham are one of several teams interested in Udinese centre-back Thomas Kristensen.

In fact, the report claims that it's currently felt that the most substantial interest is coming from the North Londoners, although the likes of Leicester City and Bayer Leverkusen are also noted as keen parties.

While the potential competition isn't ideal, the good news is that, according to the story, the promising defender will likely be available for around £16.5m, which could leave some funds for more deals this month.

Overall, this seems like it could be a rather straightforward and relatively inexpensive transfer to get done and, considering Kristensen's ability, one Spurs should be getting done, especially because he'd be a dream Dragusin upgrade.

How Kristensen compares to Dragusin

So, the first thing to say is that, given the importance of both Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven to Postecoglou's system, the former for his leadership and experience and the latter for his lightning speed and decision-making, Kristensen would not be signed as genuine competition for them.

Instead, the Danish international would almost certainly be viewed as a rival for Dragusin to be the team's first-choice backup, and based on their respective campaigns this season, it would be a competition the Udinese ace would win hands down.

Now, given where they play, we can't show this through goals and assists like we would an attacking player, but instead, we can see the Dane's superiority by comparing their underlying numbers.

Kristensen vs Drăgușin Statistics per 90 Kristensen Drăgușin Non-Penalty Expected G+As 0.03 0.01 Progressive Passes 3.93 3.07 Progressive Carries 1.15 0.5 Passing Accuracy 84.6% 85.2% Key Passes 0.33 0.09 Shot-Creating Actions 0.82 0.44 Tackles 1.15 0.79 Tackles Won 0.66 0.44 Interceptions 0.49 1.23 Clearances 3.61 3.33 Errors Leading to Shot 0.00 0.35 Ball Recoveries 2.95 3.95 Aerial Duels Won 3.77 2.28 All Stats via FBref for the 24/25 Season

For example, according to FBref, the Aarhus-born titan comes out ahead in the vast majority of relevant metrics, including but not limited to progressive passes and carries, key passes, tackles, tackles won, clearances, aerial duels, and he makes fewer errors leading to a shot, all per 90.

Moreover, on top of being far more impressive from a statistical perspective, the 22-year-old should be able to add more physical stature to the Lilywhites' backline.

For example, he stands at a massive 6 foot 6 to the Romanian's 6 foot 3, and according to respected analyst Ben Mattinson, is "a unit at the back."

Ultimately, while Dragusin can sometimes be a scapegoat for Spurs, he is clearly not of the level required to cover for Romero and Van de Ven, whereas Kristensen looks like he could be.

Therefore, Daniel Levy and Co should act fast to bring him in this month before someone beats them to it.