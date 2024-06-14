Tottenham Hotspur have a big summer ahead of them as they look to build upon Ange Postecoglou's impressive first season with the club.

The Australian may have missed out on a Champions League place, but qualifying for the Europa League in the club's first campaign without Harry Kane is undoubtedly positive.

However, to make that step up next year, he will need to find more goals from somewhere.

So it's unsurprising that the latest player touted for a move to N5 had a fantastic campaign this year and could form a brilliant partnership with club captain Son Heung-min.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Italy, Tottenham are interested in signing Genoa's star attacker, Albert Gudmundsson.

Alongside the Lilywhites, Inter Milan and Juventus are said to be keen on the Icelandic international, but the North Londoners are best placed to pay Genoa's €30m fee, which converts to around £25m.

He might not be the big name some fans are hoping for, but Gudmundsson has been in fine form this season, so Daniel Levy and Co must do what they can to take advantage of their position as favourites and bring the attacker to the capital this summer.

Why Gudmundsson would be a great teammate for Son

Now, the first reason as to why Gudmundsson would be an excellent teammate for Son is pretty straightforward: he's a goal threat and creator.

In 38 games last season, he returned 15 goals and assists in 38 games before improving this season and managing a seriously impressive haul of 21 goals and assists in 37 appearances, meaning that in the last two years he has averaged a goal involvement every 2.08 matches.

Gudmundsson vs Richarlison vs Son vs Kulusevski 2022/23 Gudmundsson Richarlison Son Kulusevski Appearances 38 35 47 37 Goals 14 3 14 2 Assists 1 4 6 8 Goal Involvements per Match 0.39 0.20 0.42 0.27 2023/24 Gudmundsson Richarlison Son Kulusevski Appearances 37 31 36 39 Goals 16 12 17 8 Assists 5 4 10 3 Goal Involvements per Match 0.56 0.51 0.75 0.28 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In comparison, two of the Lilywhites' best attackers, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski, have averaged a goal involvement every 2.8 games and 3.6 games, respectively, while the South Korean international has averaged one every 1.7 matches.

This discrepancy between the captain's and his fellow forwards' output has held the North Londoners' attack back following Kane's departure in the summer. So, bringing in the "devastating" Genoa ace, as teammate Kevin Strootman dubbed him, could help improve the team's overall output.

The second reason the 26-year-old would be a fantastic teammate to the former Bayer Leverkusen star is his positional versatility. In his 310 career appearances to date, the Reykjavík-born dynamo has played on both wings, in central and attacking midfield and as both a striker and second striker.

This ability to play essentially anywhere in a front five would allow Postecoglou to rest his captain in certain matches, which, as he turns 32 this year, is something he'll have to be increasingly aware of if he wants to extend the longevity of the winger's career.

Gudmundsson's positional versatility Position Appearances Goals Assists Goal Involvements per Match Right Winger 97 34 15 0.50 Attacking Midfield 60 15 8 0.38 Left Winger 53 14 8 0.41 Second Striker 41 17 7 0.58 Striker 25 9 2 0.44 Central Midfield 6 2 1 0.50 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Ultimately, Gudmundsson's impressive and consistent output, combined with his versatility and relatively modest price tag, make him an incredibly attractive prospect this summer.

As such, Levy and Co should do all they can to get this deal done - Son would surely appreciate it as well.