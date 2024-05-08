It's been a real season of two halves for Tottenham Hotspur this year.

Ange Postecoglou watched his team go ten games unbeaten at the start of the Premier League campaign, then slump to fifth and lose their last four on the bounce.

Champions League qualification might be just out of reach for the Australian's side this season, but with a real chance of making it into the Europa League in their first campaign without Harry Kane in the side, it's hard to be too down on the Lilywhites in 23/24.

However, if Daniel Levy and Co want to give Postecoglou the best chance of lifting European silverware next year, they should consider signing an upgrade for the inconsistent Richarlison this summer, and based on recent reports, that might just be happening.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Football Transfers, Tottenham have maintained their interest in Brentford's star striker, Ivan Toney, and, ahead of the summer window, are leading the race for his signature alongside West Ham United.

The report has revealed that the two London clubs are prepared to battle it out for the forward once the window opens, with Manchester United stepping away from the fight following concerns from INEOS over the Englishman's character.

While the Hammers indeed represent a challenge for the Lilywhites, particularly following the reports that former Real Madrid and Spain manager Julen Lopetegui is set to take the reins, Levy and Co must be confident in their ability to offer the striker a more appealing package, especially if they clinch Europa League qualification.

The lack of competition isn't the only good news either, as the report has also revealed that the Bees would now be willing to accept offers around the £50m mark for a striker priced at closer to £100m just last year. So, with a lack of quality centre-forward options, this feels like a deal Spurs can't ignore.

How Toney compares to Richarlison

Now, there is one major thing to take into account when comparing Richarlison's output to Toney's, which is the fact that the latter only came back to football in the new year after serving an eight-month betting-related ban, so while we could compare their output from this season alone, it wouldn't be entirely accurate.

So, with that in mind, how did the pair stack up to one another last year when they both had an entire season to prove themselves?

Toney vs Richarlison in 22/23 Players Toney Richarlison Appearances 35 35 Goals 21 3 Assists 5 4 Goal Involvements per Match 0.74 0.20 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Unfortunately for the Lilywhites' Brazilian marksman, he didn't do all that well. He scored just three goals and provided four assists in 35 games, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every five games, while the Bees' ace scored 21 goals and provided five assists in 35 games, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.3 games.

It's such a landslide victory for the "world-class" 28-year-old, as described by manager Thomas Frank, that even when including the pair's hauls from this season, the Northampton-born star comes out ahead with a goal involvement every 1.6 games to the former Everton man's 2.8.

Toney vs Richarlison since 22/23 Players Toney Richarlison Appearances 50 66 Goals 25 15 Assists 6 8 Goal Involvements per Match 0.62 0.34 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Ultimately, while Richarlison has looked better this season and Toney has been a bit rusty, their respective bodies of work over the last couple of seasons very clearly demonstrate that the "unplayable" Englishman, as Alan Shearer described him, is the superior striker.

So, if Spurs want to genuinely challenge for trophies next season, they should stump up the cash and add a genuinely clinical number nine to Postecoglou's free-flowing attack.