Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning something of a raid on relegated outfit, Leeds United, having been linked with moves for a string of the Whites' key men.

What are the latest Tottenham transfer rumours?

Following reports that the north Londoners are keen on snapping up the likes of Robin Koch and Jack Harrison from Elland Road, 90min has now claimed that the Lilywhites are among the clubs who are also showing an interest in midfield maestro, Tyler Adams.

The report outlines that the former RB Leipzig man - who made the move to Yorkshire on a £20m deal last summer - is likely to seal a swift exit from his current side, with a stay in England looking like his best bet at present.

The piece also notes that Leeds have seemingly 'accepted' that they are set to lose the 24-year-old following their recent drop into the Championship, with Football Insider recently reporting that the United States international could command a fee of around £35m.

Who could Adams replace at Tottenham?

The signing of the one-time Red Bull Salzburg sensation could well spell bad news for current Spurs starlet, Pape Matar Sarr, with the Senegalese youngster set to be nudged even further down the midfield pecking order.

The promising 19-year-old was originally snapped up from FC Metz back in 2021 before securing an immediate loan return to his former employers, having since gone on to play a bit-part role in his first full season at N17.

Amid a turbulent campaign that saw both Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini dismissed, the 20-year-old was restricted to just 17 appearances across all fronts, despite the respective injury woes of Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur.

That lack of action has led to suggestion that the 6 foot 1 gem could be on his way to Marseille this summer amid his desire for further game time, with the arrival of Adams potentially set to push him out the door.

The difference in quality between the pair is showcased by the fact that Adams is something of a "tackling machine" - according to pundit Kevin Campbell - having averaged 3.7 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game from his 24 league appearances, while Sarr averaged just 0.6 and 0.5 for those same two metrics, respectively, from his 11 league outings.

Equally, the Leeds man also appears to offer a great creative quality from his deep-lying berth having averaged one key pass per game in 2022/23, while the current Tottenham man averaged just 0.2 in that regard.

With Sarr - who made just two league starts all season - having been rather on the periphery in north London, Adams, by contrast, was truly "instrumental" prior to his late-season injury woes, according to Campbell, with Leeds winning just two of the final 12 games of the campaign for which he was absent for.

On the evidence of his displays prior to that blow, the New York native could well thrive in the top-flight once again at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season, thus allowing Levy and co to move on young Sarr as a result.