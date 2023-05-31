Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy will no doubt be focused on securing a new permanent manager with the Premier League season now at an end, although the Englishman will also likely need to consider the club's potential transfer dealings ahead of the summer window.

One area that may be in need of bolstering is the centre-forward ranks, with there still seemingly uncertainty as to whether talisman Harry Kane will be at the club next season, amid the 29-year-old's expiring contract.

While there is a chance that the England skipper may stay put with a year still left to run on his existing deal, the apparent interest from the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid could tempt the prolific marksman into sealing a move elsewhere.

Amid that speculation surrounding the club's leading scorer, Levy and co may well have already identified a potential striker target in the form of River Plate sensation, Lucas Beltran, with the north Londoners named by TNT Sports as one of the clubs who are showing an interest in the 22-year-old - who reportedly has a €25m (£22m) release clause.

Who is Lucas Beltran?

The promising youngster is an Argentine centre-forward who currently plies his trade in his homeland at Estadio Monumental, catching the eye with his stellar recent form which has seen him bag eight goals in just 21 games across all fronts this year.

Hailed as a "beast" by compatriot Juanjo Borrelli, Betran now boasts 14 goals and five assists in 64 games for his current club at senior level, after previously scoring six goals in 39 games while on loan at Colon last year.

The hope for Levy and co will be that the 5 foot 9 dynamo can emulate the impact of his former teammate, Julian Alvarez, in English football, with the World Cup winner having left River to join Manchester City last summer.

That £14m signing of the 23-year-old has proven a real bargain as far as Pep Guardiola's side are concerned, with Alvarez having scored 17 goals during his debut season at the Etihad to date, including nine goals from just 13 league starts.

It bodes well then that Beltran has been likened to the City man in recent times, with experienced colleague Enzo Perez having said of the pair:

"They are similar. I don’t like to compare, I don’t want that backpack for Beltrán.

“Marcelo (Gallardo) waited for Julián and made him what he is today worldwide. If Lucas continues as he is, I have no doubt that he will continue to grow on his way."

Much like Alvarez - who has operated in an attacking midfield role or on the flanks this season - Beltran also appears to be able to offer more than just merely being a goalscorer, having created five big chances in 17 league games to date, while also averaging 1.4 key passes per game as a marker of his creative brilliance.

With Alvarez having proven an "excellent" signing for the Premier League champions, in the words of commentator Ian Darke, perhaps his fellow Argentine can follow in his footsteps and shine at N17.