Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified a potential target ahead of the summer transfer window, amid recent speculation involving Strasbourg sensation, Habib Diarra.

What's the latest on Diarra to Tottenham?

According to The Sun, the Lilywhites are said to be among a host of Premier League clubs who are interested in the 19-year-old midfielder, with as many as nine top-flight teams having scouted the teenager against Nice last week.

While the report suggests that it is Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers who are currently leading the way in that intense battle for the youngster's services, the piece adds that the France youth international is 'on the watch list' of the likes of Spurs, Manchester City and Manchester United.

The Senegal-born ace - who still has four years left to run on his existing deal - is believed to have a price tag of around £20m, ensuring he could represent something of a low-cost option for that raft of suitors.

Who is Habib Diarra?

The 5 foot 10 ace may well be something of an unknown quantity for those outside of France having thus far made just 32 senior appearances for his current side, although the suggestion is that the emerging prospect is a "big talent", according to talent scout Jacek Kulig.

While still something of a "rough diamond" - according to journalist Sebastien Denis - the versatile asset has enjoyed a fine, breakthrough campaign in Ligue 1, scoring three goals and providing three assists in 27 top-flight games.

That attacking prowess - as well as the teen's ability to feature all across the midfield and on the flanks - could make young Diarra a dream option for Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy this summer, amid what looks set to be a fresh start at N17 with the prospect of a new manager.

The arrival of the exciting dynamo could well spell bad news for current Spurs man, Oliver Skipp however, with the youth product having somewhat failed to make his mark amid his consistent run in the side in recent months, scoring just one goal and registering no assists in 30 appearances this season.

While perhaps a more defensive-minded option than Diarra, the latter man also has the capability to feature in front of the back four or in an advanced role if required, with that flexibility likely to be more attractive for any new Lilywhites boss.

The Strasbourg also appears to offer a greater creative quality from his midfield berth as he ranks in the top 1% among his European peers for progressive carries and in the top 9% for progressive passes received, with Skipp, by contrast, ranking in just the bottom 38% and the bottom 45% for those same two metrics, respectively.

The Englishman's woes were also laid bare during the weekend defeat to Brentford as he 'gifted' possession to the Bees in the build-up to Yoane Wissa's late strike - as per football.london's Alasdair Gold - with the £40k-per-week talent having seemingly 'faded' of late, according to the Evening Standard's Dan Kilpatrick.

As such, bringing Diarra into the fold could well bolster the competition for places in the midfield ranks next season, ensuring that Skipp may well have a fight on his hands to secure a regular role in the side in the centre of the park.