Tottenham Hotspur's slim hopes of securing a Champions League berth appear to have gone up and smoke amid this recent run of poor results, with the Lilywhites having now failed to win any of their last four Premier League games.

The club's most recent outing ended in heartbreak as Ryan Mason's men conceded at the death in what was a thrilling contest against Liverpool at Anfield, with Diogo Jota capitalising on a Lucas Moura mistake to seal all three points for the Reds in stoppage time.

While the experienced Brazilian was the obvious villain in that crushing, 4-3 defeat, the 30-year-old was not alone in having underwhelmed on the day, with long-serving asset, Eric Dier, having produced 'another utterly dreadful display', according to 90min's Sean Walsh.

Despite winning all three of his total duels against Jurgen Klopp's side, the England international 'struggled to do the basics in possession' - as per the Evening Standard's Dan Kilpatrick - after losing the ball on 15 occasions, while recording a rather dismal 72% pass accuracy rate.

That grim showing from the one-time Sporting CP man has come amid an extended run of poor form, with Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor having stated back in February that the 29-year-old is "just nowhere near the required level for what Spurs are trying to achieve."

Although there have been reports that the struggling centre-back could be in line for a new deal this summer - with his current contract set to expire in 2024 - chairman Daniel Levy should well think again before handing out an extension.

Should Spurs give Dier a new deal?

On the evidence of recent weeks, in particular, it could well be wise for Levy and co to try and move on the 49-cap dud at the end of the season, with journalist Jonathan Veal suggesting that the defender's "time is up" at the club.

The £85k-per-week liability was notably culpable in the recent 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United, having failed to adequately prevent compatriot Marcus Rashford from bursting clear to score the Red Devils' second goal of the game.

That lax defending sparked notable criticism from BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand who suggested that it was "very easy" for Rashford to drive through on goal, while ex-Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas claimed that Dier was "panicking" due to his "lack of pace".

Having clearly struggled despite the protection of being part of a back three, it was no surprise to see the one-time Everton loanee capitulate even further without that comfort blanket in the 6-1 thrashing away to Newcastle United last month, as he was simply 'all over the place positionally' as part of a flat back four, according to Kilpatrick.

In truth, Dier is hardly showcasing that he should remain a key part of the side under the next managerial regime, with 6 foot 2 brute perhaps in need of a fresh start elsewhere after almost nine years at N17.

As ruthlessly as he has done with managers in recent times, Levy must wield the axe again to move on the Cheltenham-born dud...