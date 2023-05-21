Tottenham Hotspur's focus right now will be finding a new manager to take over at the club ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Brentford highlighted the obvious - Ryan Mason isn't the man to take Spurs forward and a replacement must be found as soon as possible, in order to give them as much time as possible to make the signings they need ahead of the new season.

However, hiring a manager isn't the only big appointment that Daniel Levy has to worry about this summer, as after Fabio Paratici was forced to resign following his ban from football, a new director of football must also be brought in.

Levy is at least making some progress on that front, with recent reports claiming that he has had a conversation with Roma's Tiago Pinto about a potential move to north London.

It was reported recently by iNews that Spurs have already held talks in London with the former Benfica director of football, as they look for a new long-term option who can help to deliver success and trophies at Spurs in the future.

Pinto is well-regarded at Roma having worked alongside Jose Mourinho in recent seasons, with a second successive European trophy potentially on the cards for I Giallorossi should they triumph against Sevilla in the final later this month.

He has a proven track record in impressive signings and contract negotiations during his time at the Stadio Olimpico, having brought in one-time Spurs target Paolo Dybala on a free transfer last summer, along with the impressive Tammy Abraham from Chelsea in 2021.

Given that they have a combined 19 goals and nine assists in Serie A this season, as Roma look set to secure a Champions League spot, it is easy to see why Spurs are keen to bring the 35-year-old to north London.

Pinto was influential in bringing Mourinho to Roma just a few weeks after his Spurs sacking and that decision has certainly paid off given Roma's success in the Europa Conference League and Europa League under the Portuguese.

Roma’s chairman Dan Friedkin described Pinto as “a world-class talent” but the report from iNews claims that a number of Premier League clubs are keen to recruit him, which suggests that Levy will have to act quickly if he wants to win the race.

With not long until the summer transfer window opens, the Spurs chairman needs to get this appointment over the line and utilise Pinto's experience when deciding upon the next manager in north London.