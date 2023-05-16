Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing a move for Brentford boss, Thomas Frank, as chairman Daniel Levy continues his search to find a permanent successor to Antonio Conte in the dugout.

What's the latest on Frank to Spurs?

According to talkSPORT, the Lilywhites have reportedly 'identified' the Danish coach as a "contender' to take on the top job at N17, with Levy still yet to name a long-term replacement for the aforementioned Conte, following the Italian's dismissal back in March.

While Ryan Mason is currently taking charge on a short-term basis - after the sacking of interim coach Cristian Stellini - it would appear that Frank is among those who could be handed the reins this summer, with the report suggesting that the 49-year-old is on the club's 'radar'.

As per the piece, journalist Alex Crook has provided more depth on that apparent interest, with the respected insider stating that an 'approach' could well be in the offing: “Thomas Frank is name that increasingly keeps coming up in conversations as someone Tottenham have an admiration for.

“I would go as far as to say that Brentford are even anticipating an approach for Thomas Frank."

Should Spurs appoint Thomas Frank?

On the face of it, there may be concern among supporters as to whether the Bees boss is a "big enough name" - as per Crook - to take on the role, particularly following the recent news that ex-Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann remarkably isn't in the running for the job.

Given his youthful exuberance, the German appeared to be a good fit for Spurs, only for it to be revealed they wouldn't be bringing him to north London in a bizarre set of news reports that suggested they hadn't even been in contact with him.

However, after recent moves to appoint "serial winners" such as Jose Mourinho and Conte - as described by journalist Samuel Luckhurst - a shift in direction may well be needed, hence turning to a figure such as Frank who has already proven his credentials in the Premier League.

Name checked by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher as one of the "candidates" to be the top-flight's manager of the season, the former Brondby boss has enjoyed another fine campaign in charge in west London, with Brentford currently in ninth place - ten points clear of Chelsea.

Not just a "manager of the highest calibre", according to talkSPORT's Simon Jordan, the highly-rated coach could also offer the benefit of being able to work effectively with Spurs talisman, Harry Kane, provided that the latter man - who has been linked with a move to Manchester United - remains at the club beyond this season.

Frank has been working wonders with former Newcastle United reject Ivan Toney in recent years, with the 27-year-old currently the second-highest scoring Englishman in the top-flight behind Kane with 20 league goals, while scoring 68 goals and providing 21 assists in just 124 games in total for the Bees.

It would appear that Frank's approach could well benefit the current Tottenham star as the Dane has previously spoken of the similarity between both Toney and Kane, having stated back in November 2021:

"[Kane is] a world-class striker. I think both of them are very good finishers in terms of they are technicallly very good at finishing, and they are very composed and take good decisions. I think that’s the key to being a top scorer.

"On top of that, both of them are very good in link-up play. Harry Kane is dropping deeper and deeper and setting players up, you can see that throughout the season with Ivan as well."

While Kane - who has 27 league goals to his name this season - seemingly needs little help when it comes to remaining consistently prolific, it is interesting to note that the 29-year-old could comfortably slot into Frank's style of play, hence just why the latter man would be a particularly suitable candidate to fill Tottenham's managerial vacancy.