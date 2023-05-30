Tottenham Hotspur are believed to plotting a raid on one of the Premier League's recently relegated sides, amid claims that Leeds United's Jack Harrison is a potential target ahead of the summer transfer window.

What's the latest on Harrison to Tottenham?

According to Football Insider, the Lilywhites are believed to be keen to revive their interest in the Englishman ahead of next season, with Daniel Levy and co having previously been linked with the 26-year-old last summer.

As the report noted, the one-time New York City FC man is set to be available at a 'discounted price' following Leeds' drop into the Championship, with talkSPORT stating that the winger has a relegation clause in his contract which will allow him to leave on the cheap.

The former Manchester City asset - who only signed a new deal with the Elland Road outfit back in early April - was previously the subject of a £20m bid from Leicester City during the winter window.

Would Harrison be a good signing for Tottenham?

There may not be too much excitement among Spurs supporters at the prospect of Levy signing a player who has only just been relegated, although Harrison did at least enjoy a positive campaign on an individual note, bagging five goals and seven assists in 35 league games.

The £90k-per-week speedster notably scored what proved to be a mere consolation in Tottenham's 4-1 win over Sam Allardyce's side at the weekend, having looked 'bright' on an otherwise 'dark day' for the Whites, as per Leeds Live's Beren Cross.

That effort also ensures that Harrison now boasts a respectable tally of 36 goals and assists in 106 top-flight games since the start of the 2020/21 campaign, having initially joined Leeds on loan in the second tier back in 2018.

That record has seen the 5 foot 9 ace dubbed "one of the best wingers" that teammate Junior Firpo has ever worked with, while former New York City colleague Frank Lampard also described his compatriot as "one of the best wingers in the Premier League" earlier in the campaign.

Also hailed as a "revelation" by Lampard during their time together in the United States, Harrison is evidently a player of real talent, with the forward's arrival potentially set to prove a dream addition for current Spurs talisman, Harry Kane.

While the latter man can seemingly deliver the goods on his own having scored 30 league goals this season as part of a struggling side, the 29-year-old may benefit from the capture of a clinical and creative force such as Harrison.

The former England U21 international has proven himself able to provide quality service for his teammates after creating nine 'big chances' in the 2022/23 season, with that more than what both Heung-min Son (eight) and Dejan Kulusevski (seven) achieved for the Lilywhites.

That quality from the flanks was evident in the early season win over Chelsea for Leeds, with Harrison having teed up teammate Rodrigo to score with an "absolutely magnificent" set-piece delivery, as per Sky Sports pundit, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Such brilliance could well have Kane licking his lips at the prospect of being supplied even more frequently next season, with such a partnership potentially set to blossom at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.