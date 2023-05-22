Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu this summer and his arrival in north London could push Daniel Levy to finally get rid of academy flop Harry Winks.

Could Spurs sign Kokcu?

According to a report from the Netherlands, Spurs have already held talks with the 22-year-old but will face competition from a number of top Premier League sides including Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

One major factor in the transfer could be the future of Spurs manager target Arne Slot, who delivered the Eredivisie title at Feyenoord this season and has a lot of suitors in the Premier League as a result, with Kokcu surely interested in the prospect of following his manager to England this summer.

The report suggests that the Turkey international could cost around €40m (£35m) this summer but it is clear from the performances this season that new signings are necessary if Spurs are going to re-establish themselves as top-four contenders under the new manager.

Would Kokcu be a big upgrade at Spurs?

The injury concerns of Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma this season have highlighted a lack of squad depth in midfield, with Oliver Skipp forced to partner Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the middle of the park for much of the season.

It was decided at the start of the campaign that academy graduate Winks was now surplus to requirements in north London and he was sent to Sampdoria on loan, where he has once again struggled to have much impact, contributing no goals and no assists in 19 Serie A appearances, with a woeful 6.45 average rating from WhoScored.

By comparison, Kokcu played a vital role in Feyenoord's title win, contributing eight goals and two assists in 30 appearances, with a superb 7.35 rating from WhoScored which is only bettered by Harry Kane in Spurs' squad.

It is no surprise, therefore, that Dutch journalist Dennis Kranenburg would dub Kokcu "Champions League level" and given that Spurs could very easily miss out on European football altogether, he is exactly the quality of player that will be required to help them push back up the table.

With Winks still having a year to run on his contract in north London, Levy must realise that Kokcu would be a significant upgrade and use the departing midfielder's wages on a new signing instead.

Indeed, the latter registered far more shots (2.6 vs 0.6), key passes (2.7 vs 0.7) and passes (71.7 vs 45.4) per game than the Englishman has managed in Italy.

The arrival of a quality midfielder such as Kokcu would hopefully prove to be the catalyst in getting rid of Winks permanently before his contract expires, as Spurs must look to move on some of their deadwood if they are to progress as a club.