Tottenham Hotspur have not wasted much time during the January transfer window as they have already brought in two new signings to bolster their squad.

Germany international Timo Werner has been snapped up on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the season, with the club holding an option to make it permanent in the summer. Ange Postecoglou has also added central defender Radu Dragusin to his array of options at the back. The Romanian ace arrived on a permanent deal from Serie A outfit Genoa earlier this month.

Tottenham still want another new centre-back

Despite the 21-year-old giant's arrival in North London, Spurs are reportedly interested in a deal to sign another central defender to bolster their squad. They already have Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, and Dragusin, along with Emerson Royal and Ben Davies as makeshift options, but are now keen to have a fourth natural centre-back to compete for a place in the side.

According to French outlet Telefoot, Tottenham are indeed still one of the clubs eyeing a swoop to sign Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice as Daniel Levy looks to back Postecoglou in the transfer market.

The report claims that Spurs have already held talks with the player's representatives as they aim to gauge how likely and expensive a deal would be. They face competition from elsewhere as Premier League rivals Chelsea and reigning Serie A champions Napoli have also spoken about a move for the 24-year-old titan.

However, it also adds that Nice value Todibo at €60m (£51m), and do not want to cash in on him before the current transfer window slams shut. This means that all three clubs may have to wait until the end of the season to secure his services.

Levy is pursuing a deal to sign Todibo, as evidenced by the talks with the player's representatives, and could lay the groundwork this month to strike an agreement with Nice in the summer, but it's bad news for any hopes of a move this month.

Todibo vs Dragusin

Interestingly, the French colossus' performances this season have been very impressive, particularly when you compare them to new Spurs signing Dragusin - who plays in the same position. They are both young and right-footed central defenders, but the £51m-rated star, who was described as the "complete package" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, appears to be far more progressive in possession than the current Tottenham defender.

2023/24 season (per 90) Todibo in Ligue 1 Dragusin in Serie A Progressive passes 4.84 1.53 Progressive carries 0.73 0.32 Shot-creating actions 1.47 0.63 Successful take-ons 0.73 0.00 Pass success rate 90.4% 82.1%

As you can see in the table above, Todibo has progressed play for his side, through successful passes and carries, far more frequently than Dragusin did for Genoa. Meanwhile, the Nice titan has also averaged 3.2 tackles and interceptions combined and 7.9 ball recoveries per match in Ligue 1 - compared to the Romania international's 1.9 tackles and interceptions combined and ball recoveries per game in the Serie A prior to his move to England.

Spurs could increase the competition for places at the back and have insurance for future injury and suspension issues with a deal for Todibo, although it appears as though they will have to wait until the summer to acquire his services.