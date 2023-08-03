Highlights

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is 'coming round to the idea' of selling star striker Harry Kane this window as uncertainty over his future in north London continues to rage on, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Which club will Harry Kane go to?

According to Sky Sports, Kane expects to stay at Tottenham if he is not sold by the Lilywhites before their opening match of the Premier League campaign against Brentford on August 13th.

Bayern Munich are desperate to land the England international this summer and are expected to improve their £81.7 million offer for Kane alongside offering him a five-year deal to move to the Allianz Arena, though Spurs are holding out for a fee of £100 million.

The German giants sent chief Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe over to London for a meeting with Tottenham chairman Levy on Monday to try and seal a deal for the £200k-a-week ace, according to BILD reporter Heiko Niedderer via The Daily Mail.

TEAMtalk understand that Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are considering submitting a world record bid for Kane after failing in attempt to land Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

Al Hilal believed that an offer in the region of £200 million may be enough to tempt Levy to sell Kane; however, the player has little desire to move to the Gulf region in the prime of his career.

Last term, Kane was in excellent form for Tottenham, registering 32 goals and five assists in 49 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Crook thinks that Levy may have finally adopted a stance of acceptance with regards to potentially losing Kane's services this window.

Crook stated: "The fact Daniel Levy is even willing to sit down with the two guys from Bayern Munich suggests that maybe he's coming round to the idea of selling for the first time really.

"But I think they're still going to get near that £100 million figure and Bayern Munich will certainly have to pay a club record.

"I think what's been obvious throughout this whole process is that Kane and his advisors have certainly given the indication to Bayern Munich that they want to make the move.

"So it puts Spurs in a difficult position, because can they afford to risk hanging on to him and then him leaving for free next summer? Probably not is the answer, so it's not ideal."

What now for Tottenham Hotspur?

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has been dealt a relatively tough hand as speculation surrounding Kane continues to dominate the headlines in his debut campaign, though he will continue to scope out potential recruits for his squad in the meantime.

The Daily Mail report that Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson could be a candidate to replace Kane in north London this summer for a fee in the region of £50 million.

Belgian publication Het Nieuwsblad via The Sun claim that Gent striker Gift Orban is another striker that is on the Lilywhites' radar and could compete with Richarlison for a central striking spot under Postecoglou.

According to The Evening Standard, Blackburn Rovers defender Ashley Phillips is poised to join Spurs by the end of the week in a deal worth around £2 million.