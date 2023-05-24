Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be keen on a move for Feyenoord captain, Orkun Kokcu, amid the speculation surrounding the north Londoners' interest in his current boss, Arne Slot.

What's the latest on Kokcu to Tottenham?

According to journalist Sean Walsh, writing on Twitter, the Lilywhites are said to be "looking at" the Turkey international ahead of the summer window, with the aforementioned Slot having also emerged as a leading managerial candidate for chairman, Daniel Levy.

In his attached piece for 90min, Walsh reveals that Spurs were eyeing a swoop for the Netherlands-born playmaker even prior to contemplating a move for his manager, with reports as far back as 2021 also outlining the club's interest.

This follows similar claims made by the Dutch media in recent days, with 1908.nl revealing that Kokcu could command a fee of around €40m (£35m), amid the interest from Levy and co.

What is Kokcu's style of play?

The promising midfielder is noted as a similar player to Borussia Dortmund and England sensation, Jude Bellingham, according to Football Transfers, with that likeness an indication of just what a talent Spurs could have on their hands.

In the case of Bellingham, the 19-year-old appears set for a high-profile switch to Real Madrid this summer following another sparkling season in Germany, having scored 14 goals and registered seven assists across all fronts for the title hopefuls.

The eye-catching teenager seemingly raised his profile even higher after shining for the Three Lions at the World Cup in the winter, with ITV pundit Roy Keane stating that the former Birmingham City starlet is "going to be a superstar".

While perhaps not at the same level as a player who could reportedly cost as much as €150m (£130m) this summer, Kokcu does no doubt share similar traits to that of the Englishman, having also dazzled in his midfield berth this term with 12 goals and five assists in all competitions this season.

The 20-cap maestro also appears to share Bellingham's maturity despite his relative youth, having captained the Rotterdam outfit of late and been hailed as a "true leader" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, with the Dortmund gem also described as a "leader" by manager, Edin Terzic.

The comparison can also be made between the pair due to their creative prowess and ability to surge forward from deep, with Bellingham averaging 8.18 progressive passes and 3.06 progressive carries per 90 across the last 365 days, as per FBref, while Kokcu has averaged 12.33 and 2.87 for the same two metrics, respectively.

Much like Bellingham - who has been a "talisman" at Westfalenstadion of late, as per James McManus - Kokcu has also been the real "driving force" for Feyenoord in recent seasons, according to journalist Marcel van der Kraan, with the hope being that he can replicate such an impact in north London.

That notable similarity between the pair should be of real excitement to those back at N17, with it potentially set to be a real coup if Levy can wrap up a deal over the coming weeks and months.