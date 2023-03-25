Tottenham Hotspur have seemingly identified a prime candidate to replace Antonio Conte at N17, amid reported interest in ex-Bayern Munich boss, Julian Nagelsmann.

What's the latest on Nagelsmann to Spurs?

According to Football Insider, the Lilywhites are said to have made the German coach their first-choice target to succeed Conte, with chairman Daniel Levy said to be a 'huge' fan of the 35-year-old, having earmarked him as a potential replacement for Jose Mourinho back in 2021.

As the report outlines, the former Bayern man has only recently been relieved of his duties at the Allianz Arena despite guiding the Bundesliga giants to the quarter-final stage of the Champions League this season, with compatriot Thomas Tuchel - who had been linked with a move to north London - taking his place in the dugout.

The piece goes on to add that if Spurs are to strike a deal for Nagelsmann in the coming days, the former RB Leipzig coach will wait until the summer before starting his tenure, rather than linking up with the Premier League side this season.

Would Nagelsmann be a good fit for Spurs?

While the under-fire Conte is yet to be shown the door by Levy and co, the belief is that an exit is now imminent for the former Chelsea man, with the experienced Italian having seemingly burned his bridges at the club following his explosive, post-match outburst at the weekend.

The major speculation in recent days has been that the top-four hopefuls could potentially look to re-hire Mauricio Pochettino as his replacement, despite sacking the Argentine just under four years ago, with the 51-year-old said to be "pushing like mad" to return to his former employers, according to journalist Shaun Custis.

Despite the obvious excitement that would come with turning to the man who guided Tottenham to the Champions League final, there are said to be doubts among the club's hierarchy regarding the decision to appoint a figure whom they have already sacked in the recent past.

Those concerns regarding that reunion should well see the north Londoners look to Nagelsmann as the fresh start that they are craving, with the youthful coach seemingly someone who could be in place for the long-term at N17, as well as representing an asset who "ticks a lot of boxes", as per The Athletic's Jack Pitt-Brooke.

Unlike Pochettino - who has been out of work since losing his job at Paris Saint-Germain back in July - the one-time Hoffenheim man had been enjoying success so far this season prior to his surprise sacking earlier this week, with the highly-coveted coach having seen his Bayern side lose just three games in all competitions.

That impressive form notably saw the Bavarian outfit enjoy a perfect run in Europe after winning every group stage game and beating PSG in the last-16, with that a marker of Nagelsmann's elite prowess as a tactician.

Hailed by Pitt-Brooke as both a "big name" who is also "young/up and coming with new ideas", the appointment of the latter man could well represent something of a new dawn as far as both Levy and Tottenham are concerned, with such an exciting, ambitious move potentially set to be far more rewarding than turning to a safe, familiar option like Pochettino.