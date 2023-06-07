Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy will block any attempts from Real Madrid to try and acquire star striker Harry Kane this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

According to talkSPORT, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has identified Kane as his prime target to replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid following news that the France international has moved to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

The report states that Levy is keen to hold on to Kane this summer and is resistant to Premier League interest in his services. Bayern Munich are also keen on the £200k-a-week ace as they look to find someone in the mould of former striker Robert Lewandowski.

Cited by The Evening Standard, Tottenham defender Pedro Porro has said that Kane would go to Real Madrid with the blessing of the Lilywhites' squad, stating in an interview: “If Kane decides to go to Real Madrid we'll be as happy as he is or more."

As per The Telegraph, Manchester United are also suitors in the hunt for Kane in the off-season as Erik Ten Hag looks to add an elite striker to his forward line at Old Trafford.

Pundit Micah Richards has weighed in on the Kane debate and has urged Spurs coach Ange Postecoglou to sell the attacker, as per BBC Sport, stating: "They're too reliant on Kane. Every time you see who scored for them, it's Kane, Kane, Kane. They need something more.

Sometimes it's frustrating to watch because he's so good at number 10, but you want him further forward at number nine to cause more trouble but he's having to do everything by himself at times. I think it's time now. I'm sure Spurs fans would say 'you've given everything for us, let's get some money for him, just cash in now and start again."

Writing for GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has suggested that Levy will go to any lengths necessary to keep hold of Kane this summer.

Jones stated: "Tottenham Hotspur are ready to declare that Harry Kane is completely off the market this summer.

"Daniel Levy’s stance on him joining Manchester United is well documented—the Spurs chairman does not want him switching to Old Trafford at any price.

"But new noises out of Tottenham are suggesting that is also the case with Real Madrid. There have been assumptions that a transfer to the Spanish capital would be viewed differently by Levy as it would mean he is not lining up for a direct rival, and would mean he gets to cash in on his star asset before losing him for free next year.

"Yet sources are now suggesting that is not the case and he Levy is making it known he does not want to sell to them, either."

Should Tottenham Hotspur cash in on Harry Kane?

This comes as a big twist as it has been reported previously that Levy was willing to come to an agreement on a price for Harry Kane to leave Tottenham for Real Madrid.

Spurs find themselves in a difficult situation because either they cash in on Kane this year and lose his services or let him run his contract down until next summer when it expires and risk losing the striker on a free transfer.

It is easy to see why Levy and Postecoglou would want to retain the English international, given that he recorded 32 goals and five assists in 49 appearances across all competitions in 2022/23, as per Transfermarkt.

As per FBRef, Kane also managed to successfully carry out 159 shot-creating actions this term, demonstrating his ability to lead the line in exemplary fashion.

Moving forward, Tottenham will have a big decision to make on his future this summer which could have major consequences, from both a footballing and financial perspective.