With Antonio Conte looking increasingly likely to be moving on from Tottenham Hotspur in the coming days, chairman Daniel Levy will now be tasked with plotting a possible successor to the experienced Italian, with the Lilywhites once again needing to start from scratch following what has been a disappointing campaign on the whole.

The name on everybody's lips at present is that of Mauricio Pochettino, with the 51-year-old - who has been out of a job since leaving Paris Saint-Germain last summer - having been earmarked for a return to his former club after just under four years away from N17.

As The Telegraph recently reported, there are said to be doubts among the 'key decision makers' in north London as to whether it is wise to re-hire the Argentine, with the club also looking at possible alternatives for the role, including the likes of Ange Postecoglou and Roberto De Zerbi.

Journalist Shaun Custis recently echoed that opinion after telling talkSPORT that "Levy seems very reluctant to admit he made a mistake in the first place" by re-appointing Pochettino, having sacked the one-time Southampton boss back in November 2019.

While it is somewhat understandable for Levy to have reservations about bringing the beloved figure back into the fold, Pochettino himself is said to be "pushing like mad" to be named as Conte's successor, according to Custis, with Sky Sports revealing that he has even been in contact with some of the Spurs squad.

Although the Tottenham hierarchy may see their pride damaged by reverting back to a man whom they have previously let go, it would surely see the club strike gold if they could get a deal agreed in the near future.

Should Spurs re-hire Pochettino?

As The Telegraph report noted, there are said to be doubts surrounding the one-time Espanyol coach as his sole managerial stint since leaving England was at PSG, with Pochettino having been sacked in July 2022 after just 18 months at the helm, having crashed out in the last-16 of the Champions League last season.

That rather underwhelming stint at the Parc des Princes should well be no reflection on the 20-cap international's quality as a manager, however, with a string of coaches having found it difficult to enjoy success at the Ligue 1 giants, including the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Unai Emery and Carlo Ancelotti.

Levy and co should, instead, remind themselves of the brilliant work that their former boss did during his time in charge of the Lilywhites, having notably guided the club to the Champions League final back in 2019, all while playing "attractive, winning football" - as noted by journalist Rob Blanchette.

While Pochettino's five-year stint did end without silverware, the Murphy-born genius had managed to transform the club into top-four regulars and potential title contenders on occasion, notably going close in 2016, only to lose out to surprise package, Leicester City.

The hope would be that the manager's return could also aid in Tottenham's bid to keep Harry Kane at the club, with the striking sensation - who has just a year left on his contract - having previously hailed the "fantastic job" that Pochettino did during his time in the capital.

Although there is no guarantee that a reunion would prove fruitful for all concerned - with going back not always the best course of action - it does seem as if the chance to rekindle an old flame is simply too good to pass up.