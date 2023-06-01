There could well be light at the end of the tunnel in Tottenham Hotspur's protracted manager search, following an update regarding the club's pursuit of Celtic boss, Ange Postecoglou.

What's the latest on Postecoglou to Spurs?

According to journalist Dan Kilpatrick, the Lilywhites are seemingly set to intensify their interest in the 57-year-old following the Hoops' Scottish Cup final showdown with Inverness on Saturday.

Writing on Twitter, the respected insider stated: "Tottenham set to step up interest in Ange Postecoglou after Saturday’s Scottish Cup final. Australian said to have impressed Levy and has an admirer in Scott Munn."

In his attached piece for the Evening Standard, Kilpatrick revealed that while the experienced coach may not be the up-and-coming asset that chairman Daniel Levy was initially seeking, the Greek-Aussie's impressive work at Parkhead has seemingly caught the attention of the Tottenham hierarchy.

Would Postecoglou be a good appointment for Tottenham?

In truth, the north Londoners appear to be a club in need of a real lift following a rather dismal 2022/23 campaign, having finished in a lowly eighth place in the Premier League to miss out on European qualification altogether.

Having finished the previous season in the top-four following an instant impact from manager, Antonio Conte, there had been suggestions that the club would be able to subsequently challenge for the title, with pundit Brad Friedel having stated back in August:

"Tottenham definitely have an outside chance of winning the Premier League, for sure."

That prediction now looks rather foolish following the woes that Tottenham went on to endure, with the club crying out for a figure such as Postecoglou who can revive their fortunes, both next season and beyond.

As pundit Mark Schwarzer only recently stated, the appointment of the former Yokohama F Marinos boss could well make the Lilywhites "geniune contenders" again, having worked his magic in Glasgow of late.

The attack-minded, 4-3-3 coach had arrived at Celtic Park in 2021 with the Old Firm outfit having finished 25 points behind rivals Rangers in the previous season, although has since gone on to inspire a dramatic turnaround over the last two years, romping to two Scottish Premiership titles and two League Cups thus far.

Evidently a man who "seems to get the best out of players" - according to former Australia colleague, Simon Moore - Postecoglou could well be just the solution to Tottenham's current woes, despite his relative inexperience in the European game.

While it would seemingly be a real step up if the highly-rated tactician was to make the leap to the Premier League this summer, as the aforementioned Moore stated, he has "got a real drive to do extremely well".

Although it may have taken time for Levy to settle on Postecoglou, the Celtic gem could - as Schwarzer remarked - "make Tottenham very competitive at the top end of the table" once again...