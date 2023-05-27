Tottenham Hotspur are seemingly stepping up their interest in Celtic boss, Ange Postecoglou, as the search to find a permanent successor to Antonio Conte rumbles on.

What's the latest on Postecoglou to Tottenham?

According to the Daily Record, the Lilywhites are believed to be ready to 'make their move' for the title-winning coach, having seen previous leading target Arne Slot opt to remain at current club Feyenoord.

This follows a report from the Independent that suggested Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is now 'strongly considering' the 57-year-old as an option to be the club's next full-time head coach, having handed the reins to Ryan Mason on a caretaker basis over the last weeks.

Should Tottenham appoint Postecoglou?

There are no doubt fears growing at N17 that the north London outfit are in for a repeat of the summer of 2021, with The Athletic's Charlie Eccleshare stating that it had taken over 70 days for Levy and co to eventually find a replacement for Jose Mourinho in that protracted managerial search.

The Premier League side have already suffered the blow of missing out on the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Xabi Alonso - as well as the aforementioned Slot - with time now running out to find a suitable, willing candidate ahead of the summer transfer window.

In Postecoglou, however, Levy may well have already found a dream fit for the role, with the Greek-Aussie having showcased his credentials at Parkhead of late after winning four domestic honours since the start of last season, all while implementing "beautiful, attacking football" in Glasgow - as per BT Sport pundit, Owen Hargreaves.

The former Australia head coach - whose front-foot approach has been hailed as "mental" by compatriot Jackson Irvine - would likely be able to bring back a more aggressive and expansive style of play to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with former boss Harry Redknapp having only recently stated that the club need to be "less timid" and "have a go at teams".

Not only would such an approach likely please Spurs supporters, but Postecoglou's arrival could also potentially have a positive impact on the club's struggling squad, with the forward line, in particular, set to benefit from the 4-3-3 tactician's influence.

Long-serving asset Heung-min Son could be among those to find a new lease of life under the current Hoops boss, with the South Korean star having endured an underwhelming season to date after scoring just ten league goals, after previously bagging 23 top-flight goals last term.

With the 30-year-old having been something of a "passenger" at times of late, according to journalist Charlie Gordon, a fresh face in the dugout could be just what is needed to get the former Bayer Leverkusen man back to his best.

The benefits of Postecoglou's attacking style have been felt by those in his current home, with wing wizard, Jota, having bagged 14 goals and 11 assists in 41 games across all fronts this term while typically operating in a left-wing berth.

The 24-year-old's rampant form should well showcase that Postecoglou could also allow Son to flourish from the left flank next season, with the latter man likely to be revived by the presence of a more attack-minded coach.

As such, if Levy is to turn to the experienced tactician in the coming weeks, it could well be wonderful news for Tottenham's £190k-per-week hero.