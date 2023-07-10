Tottenham Hotspur are expected to reject a second bid from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane as they attempt to keep hold of their talisman, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Is Kane leaving Spurs?

Another summer transfer window means another Kane transfer saga with Bayern Munich this time the main protagonists. It has been Manchester City, it has been Manchester United, but now it is the Bavarians' turn to attempt to woo the striker.

Wooing Kane is expected to be the easy part with the Spurs forward quietly keen to leave north London in search of silverware, but convincing Daniel Levy to part ways with his prized asset is a different problem altogether.

Bayern have already seen a first bid rejected for the 29-year-old but have since submitted a second offer of approximately £68m plus add-ons.

However, Levy is apparently "unlikely" to accept a bid he considers significantly lower than Kane's asking price, according to Romano, and the Lilywhites have no plans to sell their forward this summer despite Bayern's growing interest.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano stated: "Bayern have made a new proposal for Harry Kane after the opening bid, €70m [£60m] plus add-ons rejected by Tottenham days ago.

"Now, Bayern as expected, I told you here many times Bayern will try again, they have no intention to give up, and they submitted a new proposal €80m [£68m] plus add-ons. From those close to Tottenham the message is very clear. After rejecting €70m plus add-ons, they absolutely see as unrealistic and unlikely for Daniel Levy to accept €80m plus add-ons."

He added: "So, at the moment it seems really difficult. Let's wait for Tottenham position on this story, but the feeling of those close to the board and close to Daniel Levy is very clear: it's more than difficult to see this happening for €80m plus add-ons.

"From Bayern, they remain convinced that Harry Kane is prepared to make this move to Bayern, but again it really depends as I always mentioned on Daniel Levy and at the moment there is no green light on this one."

Romano also claims that Tottenham are desperate not to let Kane leave this summer but as each bid improves it may become more and more difficult to keep the attacker in London, especially given his contract expires next summer and Spurs could lose him for free.

Ange Postecoglou will be as eager as anybody to keep Kane at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he prepares to embark on his first season with the Lilywhites.

The Australian already has his work cut out to improve this Tottenham team over just one summer, but losing Kane would make that challenge even greater.

The England captain scored 30 Premier League goals last season despite Spurs' poor performances and eighth-placed finish and losing him would leave Postecoglou needing to fill an enormous hole in his new team.

Who else might leave Tottenham?

There is an expectation that there may be an exodus of players at Tottenham this summer as Postecoglou looks to transform this Spurs squad and sift out any deadwood.

Club captain Hugo Lloris is expected to leave in search of a new challenge amid growing criticisms of his performances. Spurs have already brought in his replacement in Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli.

Centre-backs Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Joe Rodon could all be sold this summer, while the future of full-backs Sergio Reguilon and Ivan Perisic remain up in the air. Postecoglou will be keen to make his backline more impenetrable next season following a campaign in which Spurs conceded three or more goals on nine separate occasions.

What Postecoglou plans to do with returning loanees Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Bryan Gil and Djed Spence remains to be seen but he will likely need to make a quick assessment during pre-season.

Spurs have already been busy in the market in terms of incomings and that is likely to be the case for outgoings as well as the window goes on.