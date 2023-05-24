Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting to make a fresh move for Villarreal defender, Pau Torres, with the Lilywhites having seemingly missed out on the exciting centre-back last summer.

What's the latest on Torres to Tottenham?

According to Italian outlet, Tuttosport, the north Londoners are seemingly ready to rival Serie A side Juventus for the signing of the 26-year-old, with the Premier League outfit said to be ready to 'try again' this summer after failing to sign the defender last year.

As per the Daily Mail, Daniel Levy and co were reportedly attempting to sign the 6 foot 3 gem ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, albeit with the Spaniard ultimately staying put with the La Liga side.

The latest indication is that Spurs will push to make another attempt ahead of next season, with the report suggesting that the 23-cap ace could be available for lower than his reported €65m (£57m) release clause, as his existing contract is set to expire next year.

Who could Torres replace at Tottenham?

The signing of the Villarreal rock could well spell bad news for long-serving Tottenham defender, Eric Dier, with the England international only set to find himself pushed further down the defensive pecking order, following what has been a dismal campaign on both a collective and individual basis.

The 29-year-old - who has been at the club since joining from Sporting CP back in 2014 - has formed part of a backline that has shipped 62 Premier League goals so far this term, with that the sixth-worst record of any team in the division.

Dier, in particular, has had to endure his fair share of the blame for those woes, with journalist Ryan Taylor stating earlier this year that the experienced dud "is just nowhere near the required level for what Spurs are trying to achieve".

As such, bringing Torres into the fold could well be the defensive upgrade that Tottenham are evidently in need of, with the left-footed ace having enjoyed another solid campaign in Spain so far, with his average match rating of 7.06 - as per Sofascore - far greater than what Dier has achieved in the Premier League (6.86).

The notable difference between the pair is their ability in possession, with the Spain international ranking in at least the top 3% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for progressive passes, progressive carries and successful take-ons, proving just why he is "wonderful on the ball" - as per talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Dier, by contrast, is far less comfortable at playing out from the back as he ranks in just the bottom 41% for progressive passes, the bottom 25% for progressive carries and only the bottom 20% for successful take-ons - a stark illustration of the contrasting abilities of the pair.

Torres is also no slouch when it comes to carrying out his defensive duties as he has averaged 1.3 tackles per game in La Liga this season and won 66% of his ground duels, while the current Spurs man has averaged only 0.9 tackles per game and won just 52% of his ground duels.

While it is yet to be seen just who will be in charge next season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Levy would be wise to give any new manager a welcome gift with the signing of Torres.