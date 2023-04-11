Daniel Levy has tried several different approaches since deciding to sack Mauricio Pochettino from the Tottenham dugout.

They tried and failed with serial winner Jose Mourinho before the lesser-proven Nuno Santo was decidedly toothless at the helm.

The divisive Antonio Conte turned out to be no better, however, with an explosive press conference aimed at the club’s lack of success his eventual undoing.

In truth, the Italian had deserved to be given his marching orders even before that rant, with the “boring” football on display - as per journalist Paul Brown - leaving Spurs fans sick of watching their side play.

As such, a vibrant and young new head coach could be just what they require.

Who is in the running to replace Conte at Tottenham?

A number of top coaches across the continent have been linked with the vacancy including Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann.

However, one of the best candidates appears to be Ruben Amorim, someone who has already “made Antonio Conte struggle to think” when his exuberant Sporting side faced the north Londoners in the Champions League.

The 38-year-old may not boast much experience at the elite level, having only been a top-flight manager since 2019, but his fleeting venture into coaching has been exceptional.

In the 2020/21 campaign, Sporting won the Portuguese Primeira Liga and most recently, he guided his team expertly past Arsenal in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Coincidentally, it’s the Gunners boss, Mikel Arteta, who he can easily be compared to.

The Spaniard, aged just three years older than Amorim, has made huge waves after entering his first managerial post at the Emirates Stadium.

The former midfielder has already won the FA Cup in north London and is now just eight games away from a remarkable Premier League triumph.

That’s not to say that Amorim will lead a similar revolution should he take over from Cristian Stellini and co next term, but his youthful and refreshing ways could be just what Spurs need after the turgid philosophy of Conte.

Similar to their cross-city neighbours, the football became less exciting under Arteta's predecessor, Unai Emery, with the Spaniard having “killed the heritage of Arsenal” in the words of Emmanuel Petit.

Harsh indeed, but in the last 18 months, the Arsenal DNA has been rediscovered in emphatic fashion courtesy of an exciting and pragmatic young manager.

Arsenal sit top of the Premier League and are in pole position to win a first league crown in 19 years. How Spurs supporters would love to see their team in that position.

Amorim, who was dubbed “the best young manager in Europe” by the Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke clearly has impressive stock too.

His football and budding philosophy has that same fresh smell as Arteta’s and as such, it would be foolish for Levy to turn him down if an opportunity arises to make an appointment this summer. They could just repeat Arsenal's masterclass by bringing him to England.