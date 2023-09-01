There has been a significant update in Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of Nottingham Forest sensation, Brennan Johnson, with Ange Postecoglou and co believed to be closing in on a deal for the Wales international.

What's the latest on Brennan Johnson to Tottenham?

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Lilywhites are "advancing" in their negotiations with the City Ground outfit regarding a deal for the 22-year-old, with the player himself having seemingly given his backing to the move with the deadline fast approaching.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer guru revealed: "Negotiations between Tottenham and Nottingham Forest for Brennan Johnson are advancing! Understand deal now getting closer. No agreement in place yet but contacts ongoing to make it happen later today. Brennan’s green light to the move also there."

Would Brennan Johnson be a good signing for Tottenham?

With a touted £50m price tag, it is likely that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will have to fork out a sizeable sum if he is to seal a deal for the former Lincoln City loanee today, albeit with the player having seemingly warranted that interest after netting eight Premier League goals last season to help ensure Forest retained their top-flight status.

Although making such a costly move so late in the day could be seen as an act of desperation to some, Levy and co have previous for securing major marquee signings on deadline day, having notably secured what proved to be a hugely successful acquisition back in September 2010, in the form of Rafael van der Vaart.

Having been snapped up from Real Madrid on an £8m deal with just a matter of hours left in that summer window, the experienced Dutchman went on to prove something of a cult figure for the north Londoners over the next two years, making an instant impact in his new surroundings.

The now-retired playmaker - who could also operate on the flanks - notably racked up 22 goal contributions in just 28 league games during his debut season at the club, while going on to register a further 11 goals and seven assists in the following Premier League campaign.

Although that 2011/12 season was to prove the end of his time in England, the contribution that the 40-year-old made during that brief spell is likely not forgotten by those of a Tottenham persuasion, with Levy having reaped the rewards for sanctioning the deal so late in the day.

While young Johnson would be arriving at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at a different stage of his career, the hope would be that the 5 foot 10 speedster could also prove just as impactful in the final third as Van der Vaart was, having previously proved his class in the second tier with 18 goals and nine assists during the 2021/22 season.

The £30k-per-week starlet is seemingly something of a "superstar" in the making - according to ex-Forest midfielder Chris Cohen - with a move to an arguably more elite outfit potentially set to allow his exceptional talents to be truly recognised.

Much like Van der Vaart proved a difference-maker in attack just over a decade ago, Johnson could be yet another statement deadline day signing for the Lilywhites.