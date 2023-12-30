A reliable media source claims that Tottenham are likely to look at signing an "exciting" player in January, after Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou's request to chairman Daniel Levy.

Postecoglou eyeing triple Spurs transfer

According to reports this week, Postecoglou has set his sights on a centre-back, midfielder and winger as we fast approach the transfer window's reopening.

Injuries and suspensions have crippled the Spurs squad to a devastating extent in the last two months, with central defence proving a particular problem for Postecoglou.

Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, Tottenham's first-choice centre-back pairing, have both been unavailable for large parts since early November - and that has resulted in a serious drop in form overall.

Son Heung-min, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr will also be unavailable for selection in January, as the trio travel to represent their countries in the Asia Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations respectively.

Spurs already have Ivan Perisic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manor Solomon and James Maddison on the treatment table, so it's perhaps imperative that the Lilywhites strengthen out wide and in midfield as well as centre-half.

Postecoglou, while he is reportedly plotting to strengthen these three key areas, is adamant the transfer window won't work miracles on his Spurs squad.

"We are where we are. The transfer window, nothing magical is going to happen in the January window," said Postecoglou on Spurs' plans for January (via football.london).

"What we need to do is just keep building," he said. "We've had one window with this team to change it around, to do things differently. The fact that we're in the position we are is a credit to the players. For all the challenges we’ve had, we just kept ploughing forward and that's what we'll do. We’ll see what we can do in January but ultimately it's about building a side that will get us to where we want to."

In terms of who they could target for the forward area, to cover the likes of Perisic and Solomon, one man who has been linked repeatedly is former Celtic star Jota.

Spurs players unavailable to play Bournemouth Reason Dejan Kulusevski Suspended Yves Bissouma Suspended Cristian Romero Injured Micky van de Ven Injured James Maddison Injured Ivan Perisic Injured Manor Solomon Injured Rodrigo Bentancur Injured Ryan Sessegnon Injured

Tottenham "likely" to pursue Jota loan deal

According to The Telegraph and journalist Matt Law, Spurs are "likely to look" at signing Jota on loan in January, coming amid reports he wants to leave Al-Ittihad.

This comes after other rumours he would be keen to join Spurs and reunite with Postecoglou, with the pair enjoying a brilliant spell together at Celtic before both men departed Parkhead.

Postecoglou has apparently given his personal shopping list to Levy ahead of January, as per The Telegraph, and Jota is the most likely winger they'll target.

The 24-year-old's brilliant spell at Celtic attracted praise from ex-Spurs defender Alan Hutton, who called him an "exciting" player.