Tottenham Hotspur are a 'suitor in the race' to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer as Ange Postecoglou gets down to work in N17, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Conor Gallagher?

As per Football London, Tottenham hold an interest in Gallagher this summer and have him on a list of potential targets as boss Postecoglou earmarks areas of his squad he would be keen to strengthen.

The 23-year-old is expected to leave Chelsea this off-season and Newcastle United were also previously linked with a swoop for the England international.

90min report that Brighton & Hove Albion are in discussions with Gallagher as they try to bring the £50k-a-week ace to the Amex Stadium and they have set their sights on him as a potential replacement for departed midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

West Ham United have shortlisted Gallagher as David Moyes looks to build on their impressive Europa Conference League-winning campaign at the London Stadium, signifying that there is plenty of interest in the Epsom-born star from Premier League suitors.

According to The Daily Mail, it may cost in the region of £40 million for any interested parties to prize Gallagher away from Chelsea this window.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has indicated that several clubs will be looking to sign Gallagher this summer.

Jacobs told FFC: "The indication in the last window was that Chelsea would be looking for about £40 million for the player and at that point, clubs like Everton and Newcastle and Crystal Palace were all looking. Gallagher wasn't keen on Everton at the time, Newcastle never really escalated their interest and Crystal Palace have always been keen because, of course,

"Conor Gallagher was on loan there and in the first half of the season, in particular, when he was on loan there, he was absolutely sensational. It's normal for them to be at the table. and then Spurs are one to watch as well and perhaps a slightly newer suitor in the race.

"West Ham will be looking to strengthen in the midfield area, both a defensive midfielder and an attacking midfielder or a box-to-box one. There'll be several clubs looking at Conor Gallagher."

How did Conor Gallagher fare for Chelsea in 2022/23?

Gallagher, who has been hailed as a "warrior", was a regular for Chelsea across the season, though he struggled to influence their disappointing 12th place in the Premier League as the Blues collectively flattered to deceive.

In 2022/23, the England international amassed 45 appearances in all competitions, registering three goals and one assist, as per Transfermarkt.

As per WhoScored, Gallagher remained strong in the tackle throughout the campaign and averaged around 1.3 successful challenges per match in the English top flight.

FBRef show that Gallagher was also able to drive his side forward from the middle of the park with regularity, successfully carrying out 59 shot-creating actions.

Tottenham may be interested in his services; however, they will likely have to battle with several other clubs to secure his signature this summer.