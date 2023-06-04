Tottenham Hotspur may be set for a hitch in their efforts to try and sign Manor Solomon as Fulham are keen to keep him at Craven Cottage, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Manor Solomon?

As per The Athletic, Tottenham are keen on signing Solomon this summer and he would be available for nothing due to the fact that he suspended his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk last year due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The report states that FIFA have ruled that he is free to move for nothing in the off-season and clubs around Europe have been put on alert by this development as he intends to suspend his deal by a further year.

Of course, Solomon is on loan at Fulham and enjoyed a productive campaign at Craven Cottage, netting five times in 24 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

According to The Sun, Fulham also want to sign the Israel international on a permanent basis and will endeavour to secure his signature despite protestations from Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin, who stated in a recent interview: "The over-reaching measures applied by Fifa led to massive loss of player transfer income and a depletion of essential Club revenues. We believe the extension of Annex 7 continues to place clubs like FC Shakhtar in Ukraine in a seriously disadvantaged position with zero protection and threatens our very existence."

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Fulham would be very keen to sign the £20k-a-week earner this summer, potentially derailing Spurs' plans to swoop for his services.

Jones told FFC: "The interest in Manor Solomon is interesting, I know that Fulham anticipate him staying and have been hopeful that they would be able to extend his time at Craven Cottage. It's obviously quite complicated because of the manner of this transfer and how he ended up signing for Fulham in the first place."

Would Tottenham Hotspur suffer a blow by missing out on Manor Solomon?

Given his availability on a free transfer and his promising start to life in English football, it would be a miss for Tottenham if they were to be stumped in their efforts to land Solomon by Fulham.

As per WhoScored, the 23-year-old has managed to complete around one dribble per match in the Premier League this term, illustrating that the Israeli does have the propensity to beat his marker with regularity.

FBRef also show that Solomon is an extremely hardworking player to have in the ranks and he has excelled in comparison to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions in the art of tackling, successfully winning 3.15 challenges per 90 minutes over the last 365 days, putting him in the first percentile for this metric.

Solomon has a lot to give and can still improve in the coming years and it would be a shame for Spurs if they were to miss out on signing a talented star in the ilk of the Fulham ace, especially when their squad is devoid of offensive depth.