Tottenham Hotspur will need to 'clarify' their position on who they may bring in as their new sporting director, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest news involving Tottenham Hotspur's search for a sporting director?

Tottenham's search for a sporting director looks to have gone quiet for now as they search for a replacement for the departed Fabio Paratici, who's appeal against a two-and-half year global ban from football from FIFA was rejected, as per The Daily Mail.

Last month, The Guardian reported that Brentford technical director Lee Dykes alongside former Bayer Leverkusen man Tim Steidten are potential candidates to assume the vacancy in north London.

The Daily Mail claimed in May that Roma general manager Tiago Pinto, Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche and Johannes Spors were also under consideration for the position; however, it is no clearer right now who could replace Paratici at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Scott Munn is now in place as Spurs' chief football officer and chairman Daniel Levy is believed to want a new director of football in place sooner rather than later.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs believes that Tottenham will need to clarify their situation regarding the sporting director role as soon as possible.

Jacobs told FFC: "The other thing to say about Spurs is that because they haven't yet appointed a sporting director and because Scott Munn is new in his role and because Ange Postecoglou has only just come in, anything that was planned under Paratici, in terms of longest standing targets may change over the coming weeks.

"This is why it's important that Spurs clarify the sporting director situation as soon as they possibly can and in an ideal world, they'll be able to get that sporting director in. I say in an ideal world, because remember, if they were to appoint an incumbent sporting director anywhere, who's to say that there won't be a clause in that contract that prevents them from working in the summer window.

"Tottenham are going to have to move fast on the sporting director and if they're fortunate, they'll be able to bring somebody in that can start work as soon as possible."

Who have Tottenham Hotspur targeted this summer?

Despite not having a sporting director in place, Tottenham have been active in the transfer market as Ange Postecoglou kicks his transfer proactivity up a notch in north London.

Football Insider report that Brentford goalkeeper David Raya has been identified as a target by the Australian manager and state that Spurs are determined to land the Spaniard for a cut-price fee this summer.

The Northern Echo also claim that Spurs are leading the chase to sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison amid competition from Newcastle United.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, 18/6; page 62) via The Chelsea Chronicle, Tottenham could also make a last minute bid to try and snatch Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson away from the clutches of Chelsea, demonstrating that plenty of exciting developments could be in the pipeline over the next few months at Hotspur Way.