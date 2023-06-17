Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to pursue a move for out-of-contract Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore this summer despite previous interest in the Spain international, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Adama Traore?

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs has given an update on Traore's contract situation at Molineux and signalled that the Premier League outfit are still hopeful that the 27-year-old could sign an extension, as his current £55k-a-week deal is set to expire in a couple of weeks.

Speaking on the Old Gold's official website, Hobbs said: "Adama is a player we’d like to keep and we’re still talking to him. He’s now out of contract, but it doesn’t mean there’s not an opportunity to still come to an agreement, so conversations will be ongoing. He’s probably earned the right to understand what else is out there."

According to one report in Spain, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad are keen on Traore and have offered him a chance to further his career in the Middle East upon the expiration of his contract.

Relovo via OneFootball also claim that Real Betis have also made an 'important proposal' to Traore to try and convince him to pitch up at the Benito Villamarín Stadium in the off-season.

Tottenham were said to be close to signing Traore back in February 2022 and he was previously a 'long-time target' for the Lilywhites, as per Sky Sports.

Nevertheless, journalist Jones doesn't see Spurs reigniting their interest in Traore this summer despite his potential availability, as he indicated in a recent interview with Football FanCast.

Jones told FFC: "I think the Adama train has passed the station now at Tottenham; I don't think that's still in the frame. I haven't given any mention of his name there in a while anyway."

How did Adama Traore fare for Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2022/23?

Traore, who was hailed as a "monster" during his time at Barcelona, enjoyed a decent campaign for Wolves in 2022/23, though his inability to produce consistent goal-contribution numbers has failed to fade away over the past year.

In 2022/23, the Spaniard made 40 appearances in all competitions for the Old Gold, registering three goals and two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Dribbling is one of Traore's most revered qualities and he managed to complete around 1.4 successful take one per match in the Premier League during the season, as per WhoScored.

FBRef also take into account that Traore has excelled in comparison to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions in the art of progressive carries, carrying out 5.11 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, putting him in the ninth percentile for this metric.

Tottenham will be in the market for a pacy winger this summer; however, they can probably do better than Traore as they look to challenge for Champions League qualification in 2023/24.