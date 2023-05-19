Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy appears to have identified a leading candidate to be the club's next permanent manager, following recent reports regarding Feyenoord boss, Arne Slot.

What is the latest on Slot to Spurs?

As journalist Matt Law revealed on Twitter, the Lilywhites are set to push on in their bid to prise the 44-year-old from Rotterdam, with the Eredivisie side facing a challenge to keep hold of their title-winning coach.

The respected insider stated: "Tottenham step up Slot interest with Feyenoord braced for a battle to keep him."

In his attached piece for The Telegraph, Law adds that Spurs are 'keen to speak' with the Dutchman regarding the possibility of taking charge next season, even though the tactician's current side are plotting to offer him a new contract worth around £3m a year.

The report goes on to reveal that while the Premier League outfit would easily be able to better that salary, Slot would also be looking to have 'ultimate control' over the first-team squad if he was to agree to a move.

What type of coach is Arne Slot?

While the former AZ Alkmaar head coach may be something of an unknown quantity to many Spurs supporters, the 4-3-3 boss has only recently come to wider attention after guiding Feyenoord to the league title in the Netherlands, edging out Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and Ajax in the process.

That remarkable triumph has clearly piqued the interest of Levy and co, with former Tottenham goalkeeper Michael Vorm having only recently suggested that his compatriot would be a "good fit" for the north Londoners having done an "amazing job" in his homeland.

The "ambitious" coach has also been hailed as "unique" by journalist Arno Vermeulen, with it easy to see just why he is receiving admiring glances from those at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A key factor in Slot's ability to be a success at the club would be his impressive style of play, with the attack-minded coach set to fit well with Levy's quest for "free-flowing" football.

As Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan suggested earlier this year, Slot is something of a "maniac" due to his "ultra-attacking" style, having also been described as "very similar to Pep Guardiola."

To be likened to a man who is currently chasing the treble at Manchester City is high praise indeed, with the hope being that the Dutchman can attempt to emulate the impact that Guardiola - who is closing in on a fifth Premier League title - has had over the last seven years or so at the Etihad.

In truth, it looks as if the Feyenoord man could well 'slot' in nicely at N17...