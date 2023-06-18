Tottenham Hotspur have got 'good lines open' and will push to try and sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving James Maddison?

As per Sky Sports, Tottenham are keen on signing Maddison this summer; however, they face fierce competition to land the £110k-a-week ace from Newcastle United.

Due to the fact that Spurs have finally found a new manager in the form of Ange Postecoglou, they could now 'formalise' their interest in Maddison in the coming weeks.

According to the Northern Echo, the prospect of being able to relocate to London would appeal to Maddison, which is something that could give the Lilywhites an advantage in the race for his signature.

Postecoglou is said to value Maddison as a key target this off-season and Spurs have opened preliminary discussions with Leicester City at board level.

90min journalist Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Chasing the Transfer podcast, has indicated that Tottenham may be frontrunners to sign Maddison, stating: "I think Tottenham are in pole position here. As long as Maddison likes Ange Postecoglou and wants to play Ange ball at Tottenham, I make them favourites at this point. They’ll pay more than Newcastle are willing to pay.”

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Tottenham will pull out all the stops to land Maddison this summer.

Jones told FFC: "The fact that he has to move this summer means that other teams are going to obviously be looking at it and could make a move at any moment. Tottenham kind of have to prioritise it because of that, I understand that they've got good lines open to try and make it happen."

Would James Maddison be a good fit for Tottenham Hotspur?

Maddison, who has been hailed as a "magician" embodies the type of flair and intuition that Tottenham were missing during this campaign and would be a very intelligent capture by Postecoglou if he was able to land the England international.

All in, Maddison made 32 appearances in all competitions for Leicester City in 2022/23, registering ten goals and nine assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

Functioning as a midfield technician for the Foxes, Maddison was also able to provide an inventive spark from the middle of the park and successfully carried out 138 short-creating actions in the Premier League, as per FBRef.

WhoScored also note that the Coventry-born playmaker carried a keen goal threat this term and took on an average of 2.8 shots per match in the English top flight.

Interest in his services is likely to be widespread this summer and it will remain to be seen where Maddison chooses to take the next step in his career over the next few months.